Inside Sunetra Sarker’s love life – meeting first husband aged 16; Strictly curse; why she doesn’t live with second husband

Since shooting to fame in the late 1980s, the actress, 51, has not slowed down. From stints on Loose Women and Casualty to Ackley Bridge and Celebrity Gogglebox, Sunetra – who is on The Chase today (May 18) – has kept herself booked and busy.

But away from the TV shows and sets, Sunetra’s love life and romances have made the headlines several times over the years…

Sunetra Sarker’s first husband

Sunetra Sarker’s first husband was Nick Corfield.

The pair met in 1989 when 16-year-old Sunetra headed on holiday to Jersey – where Nick lived. Despite striking up a romance, things fizzled out between the pair after four weeks.

However, in a twist of fate, 10 years later Sunetra went back to the island and ended up rekindling things with Nick.

He told me whenever he’d kissed another girl, he’d wanted to open his eyes and see me.

“I went back to Jersey, walked into a bar and all of a sudden saw him. The same face, the same eyes, the same perfect feeling when he hugged me,” she previously said, as Free Library reports.

Sunetra added: “I was old enough to understand my feelings this time and realise they don’t come along that often.

“He told me whenever he’d kissed another girl, he’d wanted to open his eyes and see me. We didn’t hang around after that.”

In 2001, Sunetra and Nick welcomed their son Noah. The couple then made things official and tied the knot in 2003.

However, in 2014, it was announced that Sunetra and Nick had split up.

Sunetra shuts down Strictly ‘curse’ rumours

At the time of Sunetra and Nick’s split being announced, she had just finished her stint on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, in which she danced with Brendan Cole. The pair made it to week nine.

Reports quickly suggested that the show’s so-called curse played a part in their break-up – but Sunetra has insisted their separation had “nothing to do” with it.

She previously told The Mirror in 2014: “The truth is three years ago me and my husband amicably split up and it obviously had nothing to do with Strictly.”

She also shared: “When two people part it’s always sad but our focus was making sure we could still be a modern family for Noah.

“And that includes being open. Because those channels of communication are there, there’s no bad feelings. I’ve not left my marriage with any baggage.”

Sunetra’s second marriage

Sunetra then went official with her boyfriend – and future husband – Scott Carey, whom she started dating in the summer of 2012.

The actress and Scott knew each other from their college days. The pair developed a special connection years later during a chance meeting.

“Scott and I were friends all through college and met again by chance after we were both divorced. It was like a thunderbolt for us both at that reunion and we had such a connection, we knew we’d be together forever,” she told the Belfast Telegraph in 2016.

Going from strength to strength, in November 2018, Scott and Sunetra got married at a lush star-studded ceremony at the beautiful Asian-inspired Matara Centre in the Cotswolds.

They married in two ceremonies – one traditionally British, the other Indian.

Celebrity pals including EastEnders legend Jo Joyner, wildlife presenter Steve Backshall, his Olympic rower wife Helen Glover and Stephen Mangan were all in attendance.

Why Sunetra and her husband live apart

At the time of their marriage, Sunetra and Scott lived apart and had no plans to change that.

She lives in Bristol with her son Noah, while Scott lives in Kent with his two children. Appearing on Loose Women in 2021, Sunetra explained she didn’t want to have to totally uproot their kids’ lives if they moved in together.

“We live happily apart. Scott and I, madly in love. Meeting Scott was like discovering a new colour,” she said.

Sunetra added: “Then the thought of us not living together was so weird. But because we both had sets of kids that were in schools and happily sorted, and seeing their other parents – we didn’t want to uproot our children and make them have to do something they didn’t want to just because we had fallen in love.”

