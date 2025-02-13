Loose Women star Sunetra Sarker has spoken about the moment the ‘book was thrown’ at her in court after she was caught speeding.

On the show today (February 13), Sunetra shared her story to anchor Charlene White and fellow panelists Gloria Hunniford and Nadia Sawalha.

It came during a discussion about whether speeding fines should be increased.

Sunetra Sarker shared her driving ban story on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Sunetra Sarker banned from driving

Opening up, she admitted: “I did actually get banned for speeding when driving over 100mph. I was rushing back on the M4 once. I was going through a bad time and a friend of mine offered to let one of her lawyer friends step up and be my lawyer in court.”

The actress then added: “I had never met him but the minute I did, I could sense he was a fan… and it wasn’t a good thing.

“He was like: ‘Oh it’s so good to meet you!’ and I was thinking, I need you to be my lawyer.”

She then revealed what happened when she appeared in court.

‘Everyone envies my client’

“He walked in and there’s the magistrate sitting there and he declares: ‘We all know my client and want to be my client and all envy my client.’ He was acting as if I was Angelina Jolie or something.

“The magistrate then went: ‘I don’t know your client, who is she?’ and I’m dying inside. Then my lawyer goes: ‘Well you are one of very few people who don’t because she has been on Comic Relief!'”

Unsurprisingly, Sunetra revealed that the hearing “didn’t go well”. As a result, the Loose Women star received a £3,000 fine and driving ban.

The actress said she ‘learnt her lesson’ (Credit: ITV)

‘I got everything thrown at me’

“I got everything thrown at me because this man was depicting me to be some big shot,” she said.

Finishing up her admission, Sunetra revealed that she has “learnt her lesson”.

“I was trying to say I was a single mum trying to get back on my feet. But I made a mistake and wouldn’t drive like that every day. I’ve learnt my lesson.”

