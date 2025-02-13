ITV goes down as major technical issue affects thousands across the UK: ‘Did the last one to leave turn off the lights?’

ITV went down for thousands of TV viewers earlier today (February 13) as Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were hosting daytime talk show This Morning.

At around 11.40am, viewers watching on Sky were met with a blue screen and the words: “There is a technical fault with this channel. Please try again later.”

Viewers took to Twitter to share that they were resetting their Sky boxes and turning their TVs on and off again, with the channel still off-air.

One even joked: “Did the last one to leave turn off the lights?”

It was no laughing matter for viewers when ITV went down (Credit: ITV)

ITV down as viewers flood socials with complaints

ITV went down on TVs up and down the nation earlier today, as Ben and Cat were midway through today’s This Morning.

The service went down at around 11.40, with viewers left furious over the outage. As the minutes ticked by, the number of viewers affected increased. And ITV’s help page on Twitter was forced to respond.

Answering one viewer who tweeted about their issues, the account shared: “Hello there, we’re sorry to hear you’re missing ITV1 & ITV3 on your ITVX app but don’t worry, we can help you get this sorted.”

They then told viewers: “Power cycle your router – Unplug/switch off from the main switch for 30 seconds and back on.”

At that point, outages reported online hit more than 1,000. Problems were also reported on the ITV app.

Viewers furious

A lot of ITV viewers were annoyed that their daytime viewing had been interrupted.

“ITV, your channel is down on Sky 103 in UK,” one said. “Is this a UK-wide problem?” another asked.

“ITV has stopped blank screen, is it a fault at your end?” asked another.

“I have lost ITV1 and ITV3 on my skybox. All other channels are fine. Was watching @thismorning and now nothing What’s going on?????” asked another.

Just waiting for my sky box to reset. No I still have a blank screen.

Watching via the sky box. pic.twitter.com/vetqRdAAVE — Diamondsky (@Diamondssky10) February 13, 2025

Normal service resumes

However, come 12.15pm, ITV must’ve reset its router, as the service started to trickle back into action.

“It’s back – and just in time for Loose Women,” said one viewer sarcastically.

