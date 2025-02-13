On The One Show last night (February 12), Toni Colette joined Vernon Kay and Alex Jones alongside her co-star Naomi Ackie to chat about their latest roles in the movie, Mickey 17.

It was here that the actress made a major blunder. Alex Jones even had to apologise over Toni’s behaviour.

Alex issued an apology on air (Credit: BBC)

Toni Colette makes major blunder on The One Show

Toni Colette, Naomi Ackie and Ant and Dec gathered on the green sofa last night to chat all about their upcoming projects.

Actors Toni and Naomi explained their characters and what viewers can expect when heading to the cinema to watch their latest film, Mickey 17.

However, the segment got a little side tracked when Toni exclaimed a string of expletives, despite the programme being ahead of watershed.

Toni, when asked by Alex and Vernon to do a bizarre impression of a kettle, accidentally responded by swearing.

She said: “[Bleep] I can’t believe I’m doing this.”

Ant and Dec, who were sat just down the sofa, began to giggle.

Frequent use of offensive language must be avoided before the watershed.

Quickly smoothing over Toni’s blunder, Alex Jones apologised to viewers at home. She said: “We’ve got to apologise for that, potty mouth Toni.”

Things then went from bad to worse, when Toni, who was visibly flustered exclaimed: “Did I swear? [Bleep].”

Toni Colette and her co-star Naomi Ackie (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers react

The moment was so hilarious, Ant ended up doubled over laughing and Dec even put his head in his hands.

Meanwhile, The One Show viewers flocked to social media to laugh about the blunder.

One penned: “Not Toni Collette saying [bleep] twice on The One Show.”

A second said: “Toni Collette swearing twice. PMSL…. so funny.”

“The One Show is nuts tonight but hilarious,” added a third.

“Toni Collette! Two [bleeps] in a minute,” joked another.

It came after Ant and Dec were also told off by Vernon Kay for their off-screen antics in the studio.

Toni is starring in a new movie named Mickey 17 (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones apologises for inappropriate behaviour

Alex’s apology is due to rules about watershed. The watershed begins at 9pm and is meant to shield children from unsuitable content.

Ofcom describes unsuitable material as: “Unsuitable material can include everything from sexual content to violence, graphic or distressing imagery and swearing.

“For example, the most offensive language must not be broadcast before the watershed on TV or, on radio, when children are particularly likely to be listening. Frequent use of offensive language must be avoided before the watershed, and must always be justified by its context.”

Meanwhile, you might be wondering what is Mickey 17 is about? Well, the movie follows destitute Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), who signs up to be a disposable clone worker in space, on the human colony Niflheim.

Mickey is not expected to survive due to undertaking several threatening assignments, with a new body being regenerated each time he dies.

Will you give it a watch?

Read more: Ant and Dec told to ‘behave’ on The One Show as they ‘heckle’ presenters

So, did you tune into The One Show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.