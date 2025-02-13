On The One Show last night, Ant and Dec dropped in to chat all things Britain’s Got Talent. But before their chance to sit on the iconic green sofa came, Matt Allwright served viewers a menu of thought-provoking topics during Watchdog.

He discussed everything from unnecessary parking fines to Valentine’s Day meal deal trickery.

And it was here that Ant and Dec couldn’t control their cheeky antics and were given a telling off by The One Show presenter Vernon Kay.

Alex and Vernon were shocked by Matt’s Valentine’s Day revelation (Credit: The One Show / BBC)

Ant and Dec’s The One Show antics

Matt dished up a selection of topics discussing recent issues where big companies have treated their customers wrongly.

The Watchdog star explained how Valentine’s Day often sees an influx of dine in for two offerings on supermarket shelves. However, some of these romantic meals aren’t to be trusted.

He explained: “Valentine’s meal deals from supermarkets, some of them are turning date night into out-of-date night.”

Vernon Kay chuckled at Matt’s pun praising: “There he is!”

Matt went on to describe how his colleague was left extremely disappointed after purchasing a dine in for two meal deal, which held a very short expiry date.

Hitting back at the giggles erupting in the studio over the topic, Matt insisted: “It’s not funny.”

He then detailed that some things in his colleagues basket weren’t fit for the big day!

Matt dished up a selection of consumer topics on the show (Credit: The One Show / BBC)

Ant and Dec told off amid The One Show Valentine’s Day segment

“Some things in her basket like these profiteroles were set to expire before the big day.”

Alex Jones then fumed: “Well imagine, if you hadn’t spotted the sell by date and you popped them on the table. You would be livid!”

This is a serious matter.

Matt continued to point out: “ASDA wasn’t the only supermarket selling food advertised for Valentine’s Day that would be out of date by Friday,” before explaining that Waitrose’s steaks and prawn cocktail had lacklustre dates and and Co-op’s lasagne and pies were also going out of date before the occasion.

To which Ant and Dec could be heard off camera crying out: “Pies!”

Ant and Dec caused uproar in The One Show studio (Credit: The One Show / BBC)

Amid the laughter, Vernon jokingly reprimanded the hosting duo, stating: “Ant and Dec behave yourselves, this is a serious matter.”

Matt was also appeared very amused but insisted: “You can’t heckle Watchdog!”

Matt did find the fun in Ant and Dec’s antics (Credit: The One Show / BBC)

At this, Ant and Dec could be heard shouting out their apologies, stating: “Sorry!”

Vernon also tried to bring back the focus to the matter at hand, exclaiming: “It’s Valentine’s Day, love is in the air.”

Read more: Bradley Walsh’s future on The Chase ‘uncertain’ as favourites to replace him after 16-year run revealed

So, did you tune into The One Show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.