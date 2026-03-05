‘Read the room!’ Sue Radford blasted for complaining about cancelled Dubai holiday while thousands of Brit families are stuck in Middle East

Sue Radford has come under fire from furious fans after complaining about her luxury Dubai holiday being cancelled.

The 22 Kids and Counting star has shared a picture of herself doing a ‘face palm’ on social media while expressing her ‘woes’ with followers.

Thousands of British families are currently stuck in Dubai and its neighbouring countries as tensions flare in the Middle East.

On the weekend, many parents told the fear their kids were enduring as missiles were intercepted over their holiday accommodation.

Sue Radford has been told to ‘read the room’ after complaining about hers and Noel’s cancelled Dubai holiday (Credit: Channel 5)

Flight back to the UK have only just begun taking off today as holidaymakers flee back home.

As a result, Sue – who has been on five holidays in the last six months – has been warned to “read the room”.

Sue Radford slammed over Dubai holiday complaint

Sue took to Instagram while wearing a yellow blouse. The mum-of-22 captured herself with her hand over her face.

She explained how hers and Noel’s elder kids, Aimee and Chris, had bought them several weekend trip for Christmas.

However, due to a clash of diaries, they were unable to make them and swapped it for a break in Dubai.

The couple are big fans of the United Arab Emirates. Just a few weeks ago, 22 Kids and Counting fans saw them visiting Dubai on another break.

Sue and Noel were due to fly there yesterday (Wednesday) but complained they were having a “nightmare” with their travel company.

“Phone lines dead so guessing they have turned them off and no response from them to emails,” Sue ranted.

“I have commented on their insta page but all of our comments have been deleted . And there been lots from very unhappy customers.

“I know we are safe in this country but even if you wanted to rebook you can’t because they aren’t dealing with it.”

Sue Radford told to ‘read the room’

Fans have hit out at Sue given the current situation in the Middle East.

One has even told her to “read the room”. Another has said she is “tone deaf”.

The person wrote: “This is tone deaf. People are dying. Others are hiding in hotel rooms/basements. And the rest are stranded with many fearing for their lives. Your holiday dues not matter right now. Your refund/swap is not the priority.”

Another added: “Really very dramatised, seeing as there’s a war going on. Think about the people who aren’t safe with their families.”

A third posted: “How insensitive to those who are currently fearing for their lives. People have died, a war is going on and you’re moaning because you can’t book a holiday to Dubai??”

And someone else blasted “Hmm very egocentric post this one is. Think off all the stranded people over there. Pfft!”

Sue was also told: “It’s a poor time to not read the room.”

Remaining defiant

Sue, however, is remaining defiant.

She has since updated her post to say the travel company in question had contacted her on Instagram.

Sue and Noel have visited Dubai several times in 22 Kids and Counting (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue also replied to some of the critical comments.

She asked one person: “Have you actually read the post ? I hope nobody ever uses this company again because the stories I’ve read are awful, so sorry for telling people.”

But the person replied: “Yes I read the post but maybe there is a very good reason for not being able to get in touch or contact anyone.

“There are some major heartbreaking things going on, which I hope is the reason and that eventually you will get your trip/refund/holiday sorted.”

