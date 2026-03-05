‘Fobbed off!’ Katie Radford issues desperate plea after doctors ‘ignore’ her concerns for baby Ronnie

Katie Radford has issued a desperate call for help after claiming her baby son Ronnie was “fobbed off” by doctors.

The 22 Kids and Counting star has shared an X-ray picture of her one-year-old with fans while pleading for advice.

Katie, who shares Ronnie with her ex partner Connor Carter, says her son has one leg “clearly longer than the other”.

Sue and Noel Radford’s daughter insists “everyone” has noticed it, apart from one medic who she claims dismissed her concerns.

Katie Radford has pleaded for advice after she claims her baby son Ronnie was ‘fobbed off’ by doctors (Credit: Channel 5)

Katie has now been warned Ronnie may need to wear a hip brace and she’s concerned.

Katie Radford ‘fobbed off’ over baby Ronnie

The worried mum-of-one shared the update on Ronnie with her Facebook followers and asked for “advice”.

Katie explained how Ronnie was referred for a hip scan when he was six weeks old.

She was then told to put him in two nappies to help correct a slightly displaced hip. Katie says he was given the all-clear at a later appointment.

Katie, who gave birth to Ronnie in October 2024, explained: “When he started walking, we realised his leg was a bit turned out and he was walking a bit funny, so got in touch with the doctors to see if they could refer him back.

“When he had his second scan, they said if we think he has any issues when he’s older, we are more than welcome to take him back for another check.”

But she added: “That doctors we saw was awful and fobbed is right off. Everyone had even noticed it just by looking at it.

“When he’s just in a nappy, one of his legs is clearly longer than the other.”

Katie explained that Ronnie’s been given a six-month window to improve, otherwise he will be referred to Alder Hay children’s hospital in Liverpool.

“Has anyone else’s baby been through this?” she asked. “By the time Ronnie has his follow up he will be nearly 2. So will he be too old her the brace or?”

Fans offer Katie their advice

Katie has been inundated with comments from her followers on Facebook.

One urged her: “I’d keep pushing for this follow up appointment but for a lot sooner. It’s not fair that he has to suffer/struggle.”

Another added: “I’d defo be pushing for a second opinion and whether the brace would actually help him. Even if it’s for less than the recommended usual time.”

And a third wrote: “Ask for a second opinion, this happened to my friends daughter and she has just had her second op to correct it. She was totally fobbed off.”

