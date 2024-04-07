Sue Perkins on going through ‘very dark time’ with brain tumour: ‘They are infuriating’

TV star Sue Perkins, who notably hosted The Great British Bake Off for six years, previously opened up about the tragic effects of having a brain tumour.

The Japan with Sue Perkins star, now age 54, was first diagnosed with the tumour in her 30s. However, she has revealed it is still having an impact on her all these years later.

Sue was first diagnosed with the tumour in her 30s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sue Perkins on brain tumours

Opening up about her tumour on X in December 2023, Sue described her brain as a “shaken snow globe”.

“All flurry and no settle. I wish it had some dopamine in it – then I could focus and remember things and not be a scatty [bleep],” she continued.

“I hate pituitary tumours and I’m sending love if you’ve got one in your head. They are infuriating!”

According to the Brain Tumour Charity, benign pituitary tumours are known to not cause any harm and grow slowly. However, it can come with horrible symptoms. Some of which include headaches, nausea and vomiting, personality changes, vision, speech problems, and seizures.

To help deal with the symptoms she is still dealing with, Sue said she takes dopamine medication.

Sue might have been able to have children if she underwent fertility treatment (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sue has previously spoken about how the tumour led her into a “very, very dark time”.

During an appearance on Lorraine, Sue told host Lorraine Kelly that it felt like a “bereavement” when she realised that giving birth might not ever be an option.

“I might have been able to have kids had I undergone [fertility] treatment, [as] there are some hardcore meds that you can take. But it was at that point in my life where I was cusping anyway on being perhaps a little too old,” Sue explained.

While talking to Desert Island Discs presenter Kirsty Young, Sue said the impact of the tumour had “literally destroyed” her life “from the inside out”.

“I always like to think that I’m accountable for everything that I do. But I’ll never understand how I did some of the things I did,” she stated, admitting she ended a relationship and “walked out of my life”.

