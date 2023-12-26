Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are by far one of the most successful TV duos out there.

The pair got their big break on French and Saunders in 1996 and then they bagged their own, Late Lunch. Since then, they’ve not slowed down one bit – entertaining the nation for nearly three decades.

From 2010 to 2016, Mel and Sue hosted the Great British Bake Off, and on Tuesday (December 26) Mel is making an appearance on Channel 4’s New Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

However, at one point, Sue’s friendship with Mel was almost ‘destroyed’ when her life was imploded with a shock diagnosis.

The much-loved duo have been entertaining the nation for decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mel and Sue: TV presenter ‘living with brain tumour’

Sue has sadly been living with a brain tumour for over 10 years. Her battle with the tumour has meant she has been unable to have children.

The presenter revealed the tumour in 2015, saying “it’s benign so it’s not in itself a worrying thing”. And two years later, speaking to BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs, she recalled the “epic destruction” that it had on her life.

However, due to her not being able to have kids, when Mel welcomed her first baby, Sue feared that their friendship would change – in a bad way.

The pair in the Great British Bake Off tent (Credit: YouTube)

Mel feared friendship with Sue would end

Speaking to Good Housekeeping in 2015, Sue opened up about how she’s been living with the growth on her pituitary gland.

Her diagnosis was more poignant seeing as co-star and best pal Mel has two kids with husband Ben Morris. When asked how she felt when Mel became a mum, she admitted: “When she had her first child I thought this is an experience I won’t have or share.

“You’ve gone somewhere I can’t go. You think it is going to destroy something, but actually it hasn’t destroyed anything – we have very different lives and different experiences now.”

Mel ‘infuriated’ over brain tumour

Meanwhile more recently, Sue opened up about the side effects of her brain tumour which have left her “infuriated”.

Taking to X in December, Sue penned: “My brain’s like a shaken snow globe. All flurry and no settle. I wish it had some dopamine in it – then I could focus and remember things and not be a scatty [bleep]. I hate pituitary tumours and I’m sending love if you’ve got one in your head. They are infuriating.”

Read more: Sue Perkins opens up about ADHD diagnosis impact

Catch Sue on the Big Fat Quiz of the Year on Channel 4 tonight (December 26) at 9pm.

