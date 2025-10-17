Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has celebrated her daughter, Phoebe, turning 21 in a heartfelt post.

The 56-year-old presenter took to Instagram to honour her eldest child, who she shares with husband Vernon Kay. They also have a younger daughter, Amber, 16.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay share two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly star Tess Daly celebrates daughter Phoebe’s birthday

In a post shared on Thursday (October 16), Tess uploaded a black-and-white snapshot of Phoebe wearing a polka dot dress.

In the following slide, Tess appeared in a snapshot with her child in a mirror selfie. Meanwhile, she attached two throwback photos. One of herself with Vernon and Phoebe from when she was younger, and another selfie of just the pair of them.

On her big day, Phoebe was treated to huge silver balloons of her age. She was also gifted flowers and a card that read “Love you more than all the stars in the sky and all the clothes on your floor.”

However, Tess also shared an emotional caption, writing: “21. What a milestone… Could not be more proud of our brilliant girl Phoebe on her big birthday here’s to celebrating how special you are.”

Tess’ followers share their support

Following the heartfelt upload, many of Tess’ Strictly co-stars rushed to the comments section to wish Phoebe a happy birthday.

“Happy happy birthday Phoebe,” co-host Claudia Winkleman wrote, adding numerous red heart emojis.

“Happy 21 beautiful. And congrats @tessdaly xx massive milestone xx,” former contestant Angela Scanlon shared.

“STUNNA,” previous champion Stacey Dooley remarked.

“Gorgeous,” former Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo Hudson said.

Meanwhile, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg also appeared in the comments, with each of them writing: “Happy birthday.”

On his own page, husband Vernon said Phoebe is “the best any parent could ask for”.

