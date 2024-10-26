Strictly host Tess Daly previously opened up about the “challenges” she has faced at home.

When TV star Tess is not fronting prime time shows like Strictly Come Dancing – which is back on screens today (October 26) – she can be found at home with her hubby Vernon and their two daughters, Pheobe and Amber. Tess and Vernon first struck up a romance in the early 2000s – and have gone from strength to strength since.

But according to Tess, she previously admitted that she can be “annoying to live with”.

The Strictly hosted previously made a rare home life confession (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Tess Daly makes rare home life confession

In an interview from 2021, Tess was quizzed on what she finds “challenging”. The TV star went on to recall how she is non-stop even at home.

Tess told The Guardian: “I find it challenging to sit still and just watch TV or a movie.

“I’d like to say I’m going to make conscious efforts to slow down, but I like to spin all the plates at any given moment.

“And I don’t know how to do otherwise. I must be quite annoying to live with,” she added.

Tess revealed ‘challenges’ at home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tess and Vernon

TV favourite Vernon first met Tess back in the 2000s on the set of T4. The pair tied the knot in 2003 and now share two daughters. And it seems it was love at first sight for Vernon.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2023, Vernon recounted the early days of his romance with Tess – who at the time was a model. Keen to break into the TV world, Tess ended up bagging a role on T4 – and then met presenter Vernon at a Christmas party in 2001.

“I fell in love with Tess instantly,” he gushed, before adding: “It was that simple. Just boom, wow! She’s a woman, an independent woman.”

Vernon continued: “That’s what was so attractive and even to this day what I find extremely attractive is that she is focused and driven. Which is fab, but then when you watch her with the kids… she’s unbelievable.”

