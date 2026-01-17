Strictly star Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital following horror accident

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas was rushed to the hospital yesterday (Friday, January 16) following a scary accident.

The star, 65, shared an update on Instagram after concerns that she’d cracked her skull open.

Strictly star Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Shirley revealed that she’d been rushed to the hospital following a horror fall.

The star had to undergo a brain scan after hitting her head

“Thank you to all who reached out to see how I’m doing. Scary fall backwards, hitting my head on the glass dressing table :(. Trip to hospital to get a brain scan,” she wrote on her story.

“Fortunately for me, no cracked skull,” she thankfully revealed.

Shirley’s horror fall

The star then continued.

“I’ll rest a few days to heal my neck and back. Huge thank you to @barbara_mccoll for getting my emergency appointment to Sammy Stopford for taking me, and sitting with me all day,” she then wrote.

“Gratitude as the Dr said I was very lucky,” she added, ending her post with a love heart emoji.

This isn’t the first scary accident Shirley has had recently.

Back in November, the star had a scare after choking on a fish bone just minutes before the Strictly Blackpool show.

The star opened up about the incident on Instagram.

Shirley Ballas talks choking on a fish bone

“I choked on a fish bone,” she told her followers.

“It got lodged in my throat, and my wonderful Jane, who has been with me for nine years, did the Heimlich manoeuvre, and we got the bone out. But for 20 minutes there, it was lodged, and I couldn’t breathe, so it was terrifying,” she then continued.

“We’d have been a judge down tonight if it wasn’t for her…,” she then said.

“Gratitude to Jane because I panicked. I really thought that was it, the end, amen.”

Appearing on It Takes Two a few days later, she spoke some more about the incident.

“Jane, who does my hair, picked me up, my feet were waggling, just my underwear on, and she was giving me this Heimlich manoeuvre. And it was just unbelievably scary,” she said.

“So it took me a minute to sort of calm down, and 20 minutes later, we were live.”

