Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has sparked engagement speculation after he posed alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Jaine.

Fans went wild when Nikita, 28, posted some loved-up snaps on his Instagram last night (Tuesday, March 10). And eagle-eyed onlookers reckon it might be time to buy a hat…

After a week of bad news and pros being ‘axed’ from the BBC dance show, fans could certainly do with something to celebrate!

Fans spotted a ring on Lauren’s finger in his latest upload (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin sparks engagement speculation

Taking to Instagram, Nikita shared some heartwarming pictures with girlfriend Lauren for his 339k followers to see.

Lauren and Nikita have been dating since 2023.

In a series of professionally shot photos, Nikita, wearing a white suit and black trousers, and Lauren, looking stunning in a long black and white dress, pose for the camera in the interior of a grand building.

Photos of the couple in the back of a taxi, and Nikita sticking his tongue out, are included in the post.

Nikita’s caption is simple, with the Ukrainian dancer posting a love heart and tagging Lauren’s Instagram handle. He also tagged the photographer, Coco Amos, in the caption.

The photos have sent Nikita’s fans wild, with many quick to point out in the comments section that Lauren appears to be wearing a ring on her engagement finger!

Are Nikita and Lauren engaged? (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Something you want to share?’

Taking to the comments, fans pointed out their findings.

“You two are stunning. Wearing a ring on a certain finger …… something you want to share?” one fan asked.

“Are you engaged?” another commented.

“It’s giving [ring emoji],” a third wrote. “Engagement??” another asked. “I can see a ring @nikita__kuzmin,” a fifth said.

“Is that a ring I spy on her finger???” another wrote.

However, one fan was quick to clarify, explaining: “She wears her rings on that finger just comfort preference,” they said.

ED! has contacted Nikita’s representatives for comment.

Nikita Kuzmin and girlfriend Lauren have been dating for a few years now (Credit: Cover Images)

Nikita’s hopes to pop the question

Last year, Nikita admitted he’d like to marry Lauren one day.

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: “Yeah, we’ve definitely talked about the future. I hope one day she’ll say yes! We just saw a video of a wedding in South Africa and got emotional watching it. So, why not?”

Providing an insight into their relationship, he revealed: “99% of the time we’re at home watching Modern Family. It’s not about what we do, it’s about just being together and respecting each other’s space.”

