Strictly star Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk could face an ‘early exit’ on the show, Brendan Cole has predicted.

During last Saturday’s launch show, Nick and Luba were revealed as a pairing on this year’s series.

However, former Strictly pro Brendan has warned that Nick might not “get patience with Luba” as she “expects a lot in a nice way”.

Could Luba and Nick face an early exit? (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles on Strictly

Speaking exclusively for ED! on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan said: “There’s one partnership they’ve got to be really careful on, that is Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk.

“I’ve known Nick for quite a few years – he’s not a shy, retiring fella. He said he wants patience, I’m not sure you’re going to get patience with Luba. She expects a lot in a nice way so I’d say that was one they really need to be careful of in terms of it kicking off.”

He added: “I’m not sure he’s going to be around for very long. He’s probably an early exit job – week two, week three, maybe week four, if he’s lucky.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Brendan went on to discuss another Strictly pairing – Miranda star Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola.

He said: “Sarah Hadland seems like she wants to have a very good time. Could be a little annoying [to watch], because she’s with Vito [Coppola], and I find him particularly annoying to watch.

She expects a lot in a nice way so I’d say that was one they really need to be careful of in terms of it kicking off.

“He’s lovely, but between the two of them, there’s a lot of crazy. But watch this space, some people might like it.”

Elsewhere, a celebrity astrologer has weighed in on DIY SOS star Nick and Luba’s partnership.

Nick and Luba have been described as an “odd combination of signs” (Credit: BBC)

Nick and Luba partnership

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Inbaal Honigman said: “An odd combination of signs, Virgo and Scorpio have nearly nothing in common when it comes to working together.

“Virgos like Nick need to learn things step-by-step, they can’t go by gut feeling and they don’t like to play it by ear. Scorpios like Luba favour spontaneity and play, they listen to their heart when it comes to creative flair.

“Luba will find an eager student in Nick, he’ll be excited to learn as much as he can, but her teaching methods will be a little out-there for him.”

Read more: Strictly pro Brendan Cole slams show for ‘disrespectful’ decision not to give Kai Widdrington a celeb partner

Strictly continues this Saturday (September 21) from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.