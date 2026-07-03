Strictly star Neil Jones has married Chyna Mills, with the dancer confirming the news on social media.

The BBC star, 44, said he and Chyna, 27, tied the knot on July 1 in London.

As reported by Metro, they chose a low-key ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall. Photos showed loved ones throwing confetti as the couple celebrated outside.

Neil wore a fitted suit. Chyna chose a white satin Bardot gown. You can see photos here.

Their daughter Havana joined them for the day. She was born in October 2023.

Neil has spent a decade on Strictly Come Dancing. Chyna is his second wife after his marriage to fellow Strictly star Katya Jones, which lasted from 2013 to 2019.

Chyna Mills and Neil Jones have married (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Strictly star Neil Jones and Chyna Mills marry

The happy photos also prompted talk about one reported absence. Metro reported that Neil’s parents did not attend the ceremony.

Reports claimed Neil did not tell his mum Helen or sister Terri when or where the wedding was happening. Those same reports said they were effectively banned from attending.

The reported rift links back to claims Chyna made last year. She accused Neil’s mother of “bullying, racism, and disrespect” and said the tension had built for years.

At the time, Chyna wrote: “I’ve faced bullying, racism, and constant disrespect from a so-called MIL since the moment I met her. This year, I decided enough was enough and gave her the chance to discuss whatever one-sided issue she had of course, I was ignored.”

Chyna also said Havana’s baptism became the “final straw” in the feud.

She added: “Havana’s baptism was a special day, and his family chose not to attend out of loyalty to her and refused to acknowledge what’s unfolded over the past few years. That’s on them. But I won’t accept negative comments or false narratives about my baby girl’s special moments.”

Strictly Neil Jones: marriage and family timeline Neil Jones married fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones in 2013.

Neil and Katya announced their separation in 2019.

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills began their relationship in 2022.

The couple welcomed their daughter Havana in October 2023.

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills married in London on July 1, 2026.

What happened after Strictly Neil Jones shared the wedding photos?

Neil’s sister Terri pushed back on Chyna’s version of events. She told the Daily Mail: “I don’t want to comment at this time. If she wants to spin lies, then look, the truth will come out eventually.”

A source also spoke to The Sun and called the situation “a massive shame”.

The source claimed: “His close and extended family were all there when he married his first wife, Katya Jones, and felt that was an incredibly special day.

Who is Chyna Mills? Chyna Mills is a reality TV personality who appeared on ITV2 dating series Love Island in 2022. She later began a relationship with Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones. The couple welcomed their daughter Havana in October 2023. Chyna and Neil married in London on July 1, 2026.

“It makes it even more painful that they have now been cut out completely. Most of them have been blocked by Chyna and Neil, so really have no idea what is going on in their lives at all, let alone about their wedding.

“Everyone feels like Chyna could have shared her concerns in a different way, but instead it’s turned into a public matter, and the whole family have been tarred with the same brush.”

Despite the reported fallout, friends flooded the couple with support. Shirley Ballas wrote: “Congratulations to two beautiful humans.”

Zoe Ball added: “Congratulations gorgeous family, hooray for love.”

Former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse posted: “Crying congratulations ”

Lauren Oakley also hinted at more celebrations ahead. She wrote: “Best day, you beautiful people, can’t wait for next week!”

Read more: Strictly star Neil Jones sets the date with fiancée Chyna Mills amid ‘racism’ row with his family

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