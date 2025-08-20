Nadiya Bychkova has made a shock “love” confession over a year since her split from Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington.

Pro dancers Kai and Nadiya shocked fans last June when they decided to call time on their relationship. The pair met on the glitzy BBC show and romance blossomed behind the scenes for Nadiya and Kai in 2022.

However, following their shock split last year, it was claimed in April that Kai was dating someone new. And now, Nadiya has definitely declared that she is “in love”…

Nadiya looked sensational (Credit: Instagram Story)

Strictly Nadiya Bychkova wows on red carpet

On Tuesday (August 19), Nadiya got herself all dressed up to attend the premiere of a new comedy-drama movie, Caught Stealing.

Looking sensational, the mum-of-one slipped into a strapless silver gown that oozed style.

For the A-list event, Nadiya wore her famous blonde locks in a slicked-back style and finished off her look with a swipe of bold red lipstick.

The dancer shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram, and as expected, fans went wild over her red carpet look, with one person writing: “Omg you look amazing.” Another agreed: “Absolutely gorgeous.” A third also gushed: “Elegant and gorgeous.”

She revealed she was ‘in love’ (Credit: InstagramStory)

Nadiya’s ‘love confession’

And it turns out Strictly star Nadiya was also “in love” with the fancy frock.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Nadiya shared a video of her in the car on the way to the premiere. She captioned the video: “I’m in love with this dress @theatelierlondon.

“Love being back to London a On my way to #CaughtStealingMovie € caughtstealingmovie @sonypicturesuk @concordemedialondon.”

Nadiya and Kai split last year (Credit: ITV)

Why did Kai and Nadia split?

Nadiya and Kai reportedly split owing to their respective schedules. The Mirror claimed they “drifted apart due to the pressures of touring together and frequently being in each other’s space”.

In October last year, Nadiya opened up about her split from Kai – revealing they are “not friends”.

“We work together but we are not friends and that’s OK,” she told the Mirror.

Nadiya added: “One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him, it will be amazing because I’m a professional.”

