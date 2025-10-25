Strictly dancer Nadiya Bychkova has reportedly found love again, 18 months on from her split from Kai Widdrington.

Kai, 30, and Nadiya, 36, first started dating in 2022; however, they split in the summer of last year. Now, it seems as though Nadiya has moved on…

Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova dating West End star

According to The Sun, mum-of-one Nadiya is now dating West End actor Ian McIntosh, who is currently performing in Les Misérables.

In pictures obtained by the outlet, Nadiya – who was eliminated from Strictly last week with Chris Robshaw – and Ian were pictured enjoying a coffee date in London. Snaps showed the couple embracing in the street and sharing a laugh while out walking. At one point during their date, Nadiya was also seen cupping Ian’s face.

Speaking to the publication, a source said that Nadiya and Ian “hit it off immediately” and have been dating since earlier this year, after attending a charity gala together in March.

“Nadiya and Ian have a couple of mutual friends and were introduced — they hit it off immediately,” the source claimed.

Nadiya Bychkova’s new man

The source then continued, saying, “They have attended a couple of red carpet events together and thought people might start noticing their relationship sooner.

“They have loads in common and just have a lot of fun together — it is lovely to see. Everyone is very happy for them.”

Earlier this week, Ian shared a snap of himself, Nadiya, and Michael Ball on his Instagram.

“@lesmizofficial 40th Anniversary party with @nadiyabychkova and @mrmichaelball,” he captioned the post.

Back in March, he also posted a snap of himself and Nadiya at a ballet gala. “…with the lovely @nadiyabychkova @balleticonsgala. Don’t tell anyone, but she asked me along to raise her beauty level,” he captioned the post.

It’s the first time Nadiya has been publicly linked with anyone since her split from Kai last year.

ED! has contacted Nadiya’s representatives for comment.

Nadiya and Kai

Last July, it was announced that after over two years of dating, Kai and Nadiya had split.

“It’s heartbreaking. Kai and Nadiya seemed like the most perfect couple and have been so, so blissfully in love,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“But the pressures of touring – being in each other’s space 24/7, and the stress of performing a sell-out show eventually took its toll,” they then continued.

“After a tough few weeks, they sat down together and decided to call it quits. They remain incredibly close and are determined their split will not have any impact on the next series of Strictly – they remain consummate professionals, and nothing will change that.”

In October 2024, Nadiya admitted that the former couple are “not friends”. “We work together but we are not friends and that’s OK,” she told the Mirror.

“One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him it will be amazing because I’m a professional.”

Kai has since found love with Chloe Wells, with whom he went Instagram official earlier this year.

