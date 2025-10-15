Motsi Mabuse has revealed that she will not be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 live tour.

The 2025 stars and judges will hit the road next year for the annual live show. Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood are all set to make an appearance to lend their expertise on the live performances.

But one judge that won’t be making an appearance is Motsi, who first joined Strictly Come Dancing back in 2019.

Motsi will not be appearing on the live tour next year (Credit: BBC)

Motsi Mabuse pulls out of Strictly tour

Strictly will be bringing its much-loved live arena tour to cities across the UK next year, featuring several of its 2025 contestants.

As for what fans can expect, it is an evening filled with jaw-dropping dance performances, breathtaking group numbers and live music from the Strictly band.

The show’s judges will be on hand too, to share their thoughts on the routines. But beloved judge Motsi Mabuse will not be making an appearance…

In a recent interview, Motsi spoke about her decision to take a step back from the Strictly live tour – and fans will be gutted.

Motsi is focusing on her family next year (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

‘I’ll be back next time’

The dancer had previously featured on the tour in past years. But for Motsi, she has revealed she is prioritising her family next year but still hopes to take part in the tour in 2027.

“As a working mum, you have to make those balancing decisions. I have one child starting school, so I experience everything just once,” she told Fabulous.

Motsi added: “It’s for the first time and the last time. I need to know that she’s fine before I can do things. Everybody [at Strictly] was very understanding. I loved doing the tour, so I’ll be back next time.”

Motsi on making ‘tough choices’

Motsi added: “We live once. It is about making those tough choices. Sometimes a mum has to go to work, because if you don’t, your kids will not eat. If you are lucky enough to be able to make decisions like I did, then take them.”

Motsi is a proud mum to daughter, born in 2018, whom she shares with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk.

She married Ukrainian dancer Evgenij back in 2017. The following year, they welcomed their daughter. Motsi had previously tied the knot to her dancing partner, Timo Kulczak, in 2003. However, they split in 2014.

