Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse admits tears of ‘sadness and joy’ as she starts ‘new chapter’ with husband

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has announced that she and her husband, Evgenij Voznyuk, are moving from their home in Germany where they built many memories.

Motsi married Ukrainian dancer Evgenij back in 2017. The following year, they welcomed their daughter. Motsi had previously tied the knot to her dancing partner, Timo Kulczak, in 2003. However, they split in 2014.

Motsi Mabuse and husband Evgenij Voznyuk tied the knot in 2016 (Credit Splashnews.com)

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse on Instagram

In an Instagram video upload shared yesterday (February 29), Motsi shared a series of clips of memories that were made at their German home.

“Memories, memories, memories. End of a chapter and starting a new one,” she wrote in her caption. “24 years in Germany and we finally bought our dream house and in those 24 years we have built a life together. We leave this house with beautiful memories.”

Motsi’s daughter was only one year old when she and Evgenij moved into the home. “We were new parents navigating everything at once, we spend our first Christmas with her here during the pandemic, we look back and remind ourselves what a long journey we have travelled and look forward to a new road,” she added.

Expressing that she is “extremely thankful for everything that came our way,” she stated her “tears are a mixture of sadness, excitement and joy”.

Motsi Mabuse husband

Following her sentimental post, fans took to the comments section to wish Motsi all the best for the next chapter.

“I’m so happy for you all and pray that life continues to give you the best it has to offer!” one user wrote.

“Congratulations on your new home,” another person shared.

“All the best for you guys,” a third remarked.

“All the best! May this new house always be full of love, joy and harmony!” a fourth commented.

