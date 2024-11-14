It seems being around music superstar JB Gill is getting “hard” for Strictly professional Lauren Oakley.

The JLS member’s time in the dance competition hasn’t been plain sailing as he’s had to swap partners.

Initially partnered with Amy Dowden, JB had a partner change mid-way through the competition. He is now dancing with Lauren after Amy suffered a foot injury.

Amy was “devastated” when she had to step down from the show. This year marked her return after her cancer battle in 2023.

JB is now dancing with Lauren (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Lauren Oakley and JB Gill on Strictly

JB and Amy were a dream team in the competition, gaining a large amount of support from fans. But when she stepped down, professional Lauren was given the job of taking her place.

While many would think the hardest part about joining late in the game would be trying to learn your dance partner’s skillset so quickly, this wasn’t the case for Lauren.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) this week, Lauren shared the most difficult thing about working with JB.

She wrote: “It’s just SO HARD being in a room with JB and suppressing the constant need to break out in a JLS song.”

Fans loved hearing this, and took to the responses to share just how relatable they found her.

JB and Lauren will dance at Blackpool this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news

One wrote: “I can absolutely imagine that. But that room must be filled with joy, laughter and hard work.”

Another encouraged her to: “On behalf of all JLS fans, just do it!”

A third user gave a suggestion that many liked: “You should choose a JLS song to be one of your song choices at some point! They are all such bops!”

It probably doesn’t come as a surprise to JB himself, as JLS have such a huge following.

The band were formed on The X Factor in 2008 and have gone on to have countless hit songs.

JB isn’t the first member of the boyband to do the dance show, as Aston Merrygold competed in 2017.

It’s a big weekend for the celebs as JB and Lauren head to Blackpool for what has become one of Strictly’s most anticipated weeks.

Strictly airs Saturday (November 16) from 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show airs Sunday nights at 7:20pm.

