Kym Marsh has shared her delight after reuniting with former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Graziano Di Prima.

Graziano, 30, left the BBC show in July 2024 following allegations of gross misconduct. Graziano was accused of ‘kicking, hitting and spitting at’ Zara McDermott.

During an interview in August, he admitted to kicking the floor out of frustration during rehearsals with his celeb partner. However, he said it was never his intention to kick her. He denied the other allegations.

And now, almost a year on since his axe, and Graziano has reunited with his past show partner Kym Marsh.

Kym reunited with Graziano (Credit: Instagram Story)

Kym Marsh reunites with Strictly dancer

On Thursday (June 19) both Kym Marsh and Graziano took to their Instagram to share a slew of snaps from their sweet reunion.

Kym shared a snap of her posing with Graziano and her daughter, Emilie and son-in-law Mikey.

“Like he’s never been away,” she captioned the photo.

Graziano also uploaded a photo of himself and Kym outside, soaking up the sun.

He wrote: “Friend, I missed you.”

Kym re-shared the photo to her own story and penned: “Not as much as I missed you! So good to see you!”

The pair beamed to the camera (Credit: InstagramStory)

Who did Kym Marsh dance with on Strictly?

Kim appeared on Strictly back in 2022. She was partnered up with Graziano, and the pair finished in sixth place.

Following the Strictly scandal involving Graziano – who first joined the show in 2018 – Kym spoke out.

“I had one of the best times of my life doing that show and it was amazing. I didn’t have any experiences like we’ve heard. It definitely, definitely did not represent what I had experienced, no,” she told The Sun in August 2024.

When asked if she was surprised to hear the allegations made against Graziano, she simply said: “Yeah.”

Kym said she’ll “always have tremendously fond memories”.

Graziano’s axe from Strictly

Following allegations of misconduct against him, Graziano revealed he would not be returning to Strictly in 2024.

His spokesperson confirmed that he once kicked his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott in rehearsals. “There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right,” they stated.

In his own statement, Graziano said he “deeply regrets” the events leading up to his exit. He also accepted that his “intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime”.

Read more: Kym Marsh shares family baby news as daughter Emilie pregnant: ‘I’m so thrilled’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.