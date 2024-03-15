Strictly star Karim Zeroual has shared some happy baby news today as many pro dancers gushed over the announcement.

Karim, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, shared a cute video to Instagram of his new baby daughter.

The adorable video showed Karim’s little girl in a sweet outfit and hat which had “born in 2024” emblazoned across it. The video also showed photos of his daughter’s first days in the world.

Strictly star Karim Zeroual welcomes first baby

Alongside the video, Karim shared his daughter’s unique and beautiful name. He said: “Zayna Romy Zeroual.

“Born 11th March 2024. Love you for eternity! Welcome to the world Squidge!”

Many of Karim’s followers offered their congraulations, including many Strictly favourites.

Amy Dowden, who danced with Karim on the BBC show, wrote: “Congratulations,” followed by teary-eyed emojis and hearts.

Janette Manrara, who welcomed baby daughter Lyra last year, added: “Oh my God!!!! CONGRATULATIONS.”

Neil Jones became a dad last year and commented on Karim’s post: “Congratulations bro, she’s beautiful.”

Stacey Dooley wrote: “No STOP,” followed by crying face and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse said: “Congratulations,” with a red love heart emoji.

Karim announced he was expecting his first child with his girlfriend Yazminn Greene in January.

He shared black and white photos of himself and Yazminn as she showed off her bump. Karim wrote: “It’s been a minute family! I’m back with my proudest news yet!

“Baby Zeroual coming March 2024. You are so loved already baby girl.”

Karim shot to fame on CBBC, starring on The Sparticle Mystery. He appeared on Strictly in 2019 and he finished as runner-up with pro Amy.

