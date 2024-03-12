Strictly star Amy Dowden stuns fans with new blonde hair transformation: ‘Really suits you’

Strictly star Amy Dowden has fans stunned after debuting her new blonde hair in a new Instagram upload.

The Welsh Strictly Come Dancing dancer recently went through a hair transformation when she decided to shave her head due to her cancer diagnosis. While looking incredible with a shaved head, Amy has also been known to sport glamorous wigs.

Amy debuted her new look on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

Amy Dowden on Instagram

In her post shared yesterday (March 11), Amy debuted her blonde hair while looking glam.

While holding a rose, she donned a dress that featured multicolored flowers all over. Teaming her look with a blazer resting on her shoulders, Amy opted for gold sandals.

In the first slide, she flashed her radiant smile and was clearly glowing. For the second pic, Amy was captured in a full-length image while sitting down.

“Stop and smell the roses. After the past few months this quote is one I remind myself of daily, ‘You’re only here for a short visit. Don’t hurry. Don’t worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way,'” she wrote in her caption.

“Having such a lovely time with my twin @becky_dowden and it’s so lush @gkx_carlos booked on for a surprise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

Amy Dowden hair

As soon as Amy, who recently said tests had shown no evidence of cancer, showed off her new hair, fans took to the comments section to tell her how amazing she looked.

Amy’s followers love her blonde hair (Credit: BBC)

“Your hair looks fantastic! Really suits you,” one user wrote.

“You look absolutely gorgeous. I love this look,” another person shared.

“You are just beautiful! I hope you all have the best time! So well deserved,” a third remarked.

“Love the hair Amy – you look amazing,” a fourth commented.

Read more: Inside Amy Dowden’s future – from ‘cruel’ effect of cancer to all she’s said about Strictly return

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.