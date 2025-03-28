Strictly stars Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez have shared their “disappointment” after they were forced to cancel their live show at the last minute.

Karen, 42, and Gorka, 34, are currently on the road for their Speakeasy tour, performing all across the country. Described as “a delicious dance experience”, the live show has visited cities such as Blackpool and Liverpool so far.

However, those attending the gig at Cheltenham’s Town Hall on Thursday (March 27) were left gutted after Karen and Gorka revealed the show had been cancelled.

The Strictly dancers were forced to cancel a show (Credit: ITV)

Strictly stars Karen Hauer and Gorka pull out of show

On Thursday (March 27) Gorka and Karen issued a joint statement just minutes before they were due to go on stage.

The heartbroken pair revealed that due to “safety concerns” they had to cancel the show.

“We are so upset to have the curtain pulled down on tonight’s show,” they wrote.

The dancer shared his disappointment (Credit: BBC)

Karen Hauer and Gorka ‘so upset’

“We have been in the venue all afternoon with technical difficulties which have posed real safety concerns and have tried everything we can to be able to go on stage tonight.”

The pair continued: “Of course the safety of our company comes first and this decision is beyond our control.

“We hope to see you very soon. The venue will be in touch with ticket holders.” Karen and Gorka then signed off with: “We are as disappointed as you are. K & G.”

The pair announced the news on social media (Credit: InstagramStory)

Karen and Gorka’s fans ‘gutted’

Fans of the Karen and Gorka soon shared their disappointment online.

“GUTTED. Got to the theatre to see Speakeasy and it’s been cancelled last minute!!! My birthday ruined,” fumed one person.

A second fan said: “This is such a shame.”

A third wrote: “Hope Gorka and Karen are okay but the whole Speakeasy tour feels so cursed to me.”

Karen on Speakeasy tour

Meanwhile, Karen previously revealed what fans can expect from the Speakeasy tour.

“Speakeasy is completely different to anything we have done in the past – we are taking it down into the underworld of dance,” she told Sunday Post in February.

“We start in the 1920s; very Peaky Blinders. That underground scene and vibe is what Gorka and I are about. We like researching all these different ideas and learning about where dancing really began.

“There’s the beauty of that old Hollywood glamour, then we move into the 70s with disco and clubs with mirrorballs, exquisite places that normal people weren’t allowed into. It’s an enchanting era of different styles.”

Read more: Karen Hauer quizzed over Strictly exit following claims BBC is planning mass cull of ‘fading stars’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.