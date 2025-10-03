Strictly star Karen Carney issued warning by pro dancer Vincent Simone

Former Strictly pro Vincent Simone doesn’t have a lot of faith in 2025 contestant Karen Carney after a successful first live show last Saturday (September 27).

Last weekend, Karen Carney and dance partner Carlos Gu performed a jive to One Way Or Another by Blondie. A fantastic start to the competition, the pair found themselves at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 31.

Judge Shirley Ballas was especially impressed, stating: “It was just sensational, best dance of the night for me.”

Karen and Carlos topped the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Vincent Simone warns Karen Carey

However, Vincent, who competed on the show between 2006 and 2012, believes it could have been a fluke.

“Karen’s performance was great, but she will have to work really hard,” he told WalesOnline.

“She hasn’t got the greatest posture. The Jive is probably the only dance where you can get away with that as its more of a running dance.”

Vincent predicts she “might struggle with ballroom” and a rumba, which “are a bit slower”. He boldly declared: “I don’t see her doing too well in the next few weeks.”

This Saturday (October 4), Karen and Carlos will perform a tango to Training Season by Dua Lipa.

Vincent appeared on Strictly between 2006 and 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘There is nothing worse in dancing than when someone has pigeon toes’

While exclusively speaking to Entertainment Daily earlier this week, Vincent also admitted he can’t see EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal going far.

“There is nothing worse in dancing than when someone has pigeon toes, it’s just something we don’t accept in dancing,” he said.

“So, unless she works hard on that, she won’t last very long.”

However, he suspected that Lorraine Hollywood presenter Ross King will be voted off first on Sunday.

Read more: Strictly star Ellie Goldstein supported as It Takes Two host Fleur East addresses behind-the-scenes upset

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.