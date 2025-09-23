Strictly Come Dancing star Balvinder Sopal’s heartbreak over tragic family death: ‘She was so strong’

Strictly Come Dancing star Balvinder Sopal has opened up about her mum’s heartbreaking death. And revealed why she signed up for the show this year.

The EastEnders actress has swapped acting for dancing, as she takes to the dance-floor in the hopes to win the Glitterball Trophy.

Over the weekend it was revealed who each of the celebs had been partnered with. And Balvinder has been paired with Strictly’s new professional dancer, Julian Caillon. But now, Balvinder has opened up on the real reason she agreed to take part in the show.

Balvinder lost her mum last year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Balvinder opens up on mum’s death

Ahead of the live shows starting this weekend, Balvinder and Julian spoke to the RadioTimes about their partnership. And she shared the touching reason she wanted to be on the show.

Gushing about being partners with Balvinder, Julian revealed: “It’s such a blessing. After we first met the celebrities, we were asked who we think is good and who is one of the better dancers. Bal was in almost everyone’s top two. She has a hidden natural dance ability.”

Asked why she is doing Strictly now, Balvinder Sopal revealed it’s actually because of her mother’s heartbreaking death.

The actress said: “2025 is my ‘yes’ year. I lost my mum last year, and i think she would hate me for not to take up an opportunity like this.

“My mum was a real fan of the show. We used to watch it together. She was so strong and always put her best foot forward. I need to step into her energy.”

Balvinder has been partnered with Julian (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Balvinder pays tribute to mum

In February 2024, the 46-year-old actress lost her mum, who died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by her family.

At the time, a heartbroken Balvinder paid tribute to her mother on her Instagram, sharing what she wanted her legacy to be.

She shared a series of images of her mum throughout the years. Alongside it, Balvinder wrote: “Mum passed peacefully, with dignity and grace, just as she had lived her whole life. My sister and I had settled in for the night shift at the hospital. The lads had come, spent the day and just as the last of them left, mum passed. With me and my sister holding her hands.”

Balvinder continued by letting everyone know everything about her mum’s life, before revealing she was “extraordinary”.

She concluded: “Love is mum’s legacy. We are the lucky ones. Rest well. Thank you, <um.”

