‘Humiliated’ Anton Du Beke on ‘awful’ split after shock betrayal

Strictly star Anton Du Beke previously opened up about a relationship that ended in heartbreak.

The dancer, 58, – who is on Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape today (May 18) – is loved-up with wife Hannah Summers.

The pair met in 2011 and tied the knot in 2017 – the same year that Anton and Hannah welcomed twins George and Henrietta.

However, finding his one true love wasn’t easy for Anton…

Anton reflected on a past romance (Credit: Would I Lie To You? /YouTube)

Strictly star Anton Du Beke on ‘humiliating’ break-up

In 2023, Anton appeared on Gyles Brandreth’s podcast, Rosebud – where he reflected on a relationship that quickly turned sour. So much so, that it drove him to flee his hometown…

“I met this girl called Vanessa – she was a proper girlfriend,” Strictly star Anton said.

He then added: “The humiliation of being dumped by her and then you find out she started dating one of your mates.

“It sort of led me to leave town. I’m gonna move to the north of England, please, because it’s just awful!” the TV star proclaimed.

Anton ‘didn’t really get involved with girls’

And it seems the experience was so traumatic for Anton, that he decided to turn away from romance.

“I started dancing seriously [at the age of 14] and I didn’t really get involved with girlfriends [any more] in the traditional sense,” he explained.

Fortunately, years later Anton met wife Hannah – and the rest is history!

The dancer is happily married to Hannah (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anton and wife Hannah

Anton has previously revealed they first encountered one another at a dinner party – and Anton was blown away. So much so, Anton was desperate to grab a chance to speak to her alone, and saw his opportunity as she popped to the loo.

He recalled in 2021: “I knew almost immediately that I loved her.”

And it seems he let her know, too. Anton added a couple of years ago: “She came out [of the toilet], she looked at me and went: ‘Have you been waiting outside the ladies’ for me?’ And I went: ‘Yes, it’s because I love you.'”

Watch Anton on Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape on Saturday (May 18) at 8:25am on ITV1.

Read more: Anton Du Beke claims Sir Bruce Forsyth would be ‘furious’ over his final resting place

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.