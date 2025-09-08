Strictly star Amy Dowden wowed her followers as she posed in colourful swimwear on Instagram.

As many fans will be aware, she has had a difficult couple of years. In 2023, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to miss that year’s Strictly as she completed her treatment. Then, after making her triumphant return to the competition show a year later, her time was sadly cut short due to an injury.

But now, despite a 2024 cancer scare, Amy is fighting fit and is ready for Strictly 2025 — and her fans couldn’t be happier.

Strictly star Amy Dowden stuns in swimwear

In a new Instagram post shared yesterday (September 7), Amy shared idyllic holiday snaps as she posed in a tiny sea blue bikini top.

She completed the look with a sheer sky blue sarong, a star-adorned waist chain, and a bright, multicoloured head scarf.

Along with the beaming photos, Amy shared her excitement for Strictly in the post’s description, writing: “Such a brilliant summer, but I’m sooooo excited for the season ahead… ” This was followed by a number of dancing and glitterball emojis — and just when you think it wasn’t clear enough, she tagged the official Strictly Instagram account in her post too.

‘This series is going to be a special one’

Amy recently battled with cancer (Image: Shutterstock)

Amy’s famous friends flocked to the comments. Vicky Pattison wrote: “You are EVERYTHING.” Former Strictly winner Dianne Buswell commented a heart-eyes emoji, while a friendly Harry Aikines-Aryeetey posted a series of fire emojis.

Naturally, Amy’s fanbase was a fan of the photos too. “The best thing is seeing you so happy doing what you love the most,” one wrote. “Absolutely loved getting to watch you shine on that Strictly dance floor the other week, and I just know that this series is going to be a special one.”

“Woah!” another person shared.

Meanwhile, a third fan added that they’re “beyond excited to see [Amy] shining on that dance floor, right where [she] belong[s].”

Several other commenters remarked that Amy looked “beautiful,” while another user remarked: “You look amazing. I’m so pleased you’re well, fit and healthy again. Can’t wait for the dancing to start again.”

Strictly’s Amy Dowden opens up on Lorraine

Amy will be back in this series of Strictly. (Image: Splash News)

In a recent appearance on Lorraine, Amy shared how happy she was to be a part of Strictly’s 2025 series.

“I really feel like me again,” she said. “My fitness, strength and my dancing. Everybody in the Strictly studio are going ‘Amy, we can feel the energy’. They can just tell. I’m just really proud of how fair I’ve come.”

She continued: “Two years ago, I look back and my mouth was covered in ulcers and my hair was really falling out. I was gutted to not be able to take part in Strictly. To see how far I’ve come since then. I hope to give others hope who are going through a diagnosis.”

Recently, Amy had to pull out of the NTAs — but fortunately, this was due to a scheduling conflict and has nothing to do with her health.

