Steven Bartlett ‘very, very happy’ as he gets engaged to stunning girlfriend Melanie Lopes

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has proposed to his girlfriend Melanie Lopes, his spokesperson has confirmed.

“We can confirm Steven and Melanie are engaged to be married. They are, naturally, both very, very happy,” they said in a statement, after reports emerged that he’d popped the question on Christmas Day.

Steven and Melanie met on Instagram back in 2016. They split briefly, before he decided he couldn’t live without her and flew to Bali – where she was running a yoga retreat – to win her back.

The Dragons’ Den star has largely kept his romance with Melanie out of the spotlight. However, it’s now emerged that Steven and the French-Portuguese yoga entrepreneur, both 33, got engaged in Morocco on Christmas Day.

With Steven – who also hosts his Diary of a CEO podcast – said to be worth £320m, we can’t wait to see the size of Melanie’s rock!

‘They really are each other’s soulmates’

A source told the Mail that, after living together in London and LA, they’re excited to start planning their wedding.

“Steven and Melanie have been together for a long time, but their relationship really went up a notch after they started living together in both London and Los Angeles a couple of years ago. The proposal happened on Christmas Day while they were on holiday together in Morocco.

“Steven asked Melanie to marry him and presented her with a beautiful diamond engagement ring. She was thrilled to say yes. They really are each other’s soulmates and couldn’t be happier.”

Who is Melanie Lopes?

Gorgeous Melanie is a lifestyle influencer who specialises in breathwork and bodywork. She hails from Bordeaux in France.

The couple did split briefly, a year after getting together, after Steven decided that he needed to focus on building his business.

Speaking about their reconciliation, he previously admitted: “She flew to the other side of the world and lived in Bali for a year. I think as time went on, I reflected on that. And I learnt more about things and life, sex and relationships.

“And because she was such a special person, I realised that she was the one,” he said. “So, I flew to Bali, and I went and said sorry to her.”

He also told The Sun that dating Melanie was his “greatest achievement”.

“Getting myself into a loving relationship with a wonderful woman has totally been my greatest achievement,” he said.

Congrats, guys!

