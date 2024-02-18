The son of Steve Wright has paid a touching tribute following the star’s death as he admitted he will “cherish every moment we shared”.

The BBC DJ died on Monday (February 12). He was pronounced dead at his London flat after an ambulance was sent to respond to “an incident“. He was aged 69.

Now, his son Tom, 38, has broken his silence and said he hopes to “make him proud”.

Steve sadly died on Monday (Credit: Cover Images)

Steve Wright’s son pays tribute after his death

According to The Sun, Tom said on social media: “It meant the world to me that I was able to get to know my Dad in a way I never had in the months before he died.

“I will cherish every moment we shared and every memory we made. I only hope to make him proud and build on his legacy with kindness and love.

“This made every struggle worthwhile to have had this time with him before we lost him.”

It comes after Steve’s brother spoke out after his death last week.

Steve’s brother Laurence has told MailOnline: “He was aware that he could have looked after himself better, in his lifestyle choices. Obviously we all wish he had.

Steve’s son paid a touching tribute following his death (Credit: Photo by James Curley/Shutterstock)

“It’s like anyone who doesn’t look after themselves over an extended period. The normal stuff – diet, nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress – he was a very stoic kind of guy as well so if he had something wrong with him and he had to go to have some treatment or go to the doctors, he wouldn’t talk about it.”

BBC Breakfast tribute to Steve Wright

Elsewhere on Sunday (February 18), BBC Breakfast came under fire for its tribute to Steve after they used an image of fellow DJ Simon Bates instead of Steve.

On the show this morning, host Luxmy Gopal introduced a tribute to Steve. However, a clip of Simon popped up. Luxmy said: “Tributes continue to pour in from the world of radio for the legendary DJ Steve Wright. We will speak to his co-host Janey Lee Grace later on in the programme.”

Her co-host Roger Johnson then noticed the error and said: “That’s not Steve Wright by the way in case you were wondering, that’s Simon Bates.”

Viewers weren’t impressed and aired their thoughts on X. One person said: “@BBCBreakfast should be ashamed! Showing a picture of Simon Bates when you are telling us you are going to pay tribute to Steve Wright. Not like he gave his entire career to the BBC or anything!”

Another wrote: “@BBCBreakfast What went wrong with the prog this morning? Trying to make a tribute about Steve Wright and wrongly showing a pic of Simon Bates?? Come on! He worked in the same organisation for heavens sake. Unforgivable.”

Someone else added: “Hey @BBCBreakfast, that is not Steve Wright. It’s good to see production checking.”

