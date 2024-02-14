Steve Wright’s health battle after ballooning to 18 stone: ‘It’s a little dangerous to be overweight’

The death of veteran radio star Steve Wright at the age of 69 was announced this week (February 13), sparking a huge outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues and friends.

A statement from Steve’s family gave no cause of death. It read: “As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

BBC Radio 2 star Steve had previously been open about his battle with gaining weight and his determination to lose several stone after seeing an unflattering picture of himself.

Tributes are pouring in for Steve, seen here in London in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Steve Wright: ‘I’ve been trying to lose weight for years’

At his heaviest, Steve weighed around 18 stone.

On BBC Breakfast in 2009, Steve said: “I’ve been trying to lose weight for the last 10 years. As you get older, it’s important to be healthy and it is a little dangerous to be overweight. I am a couple of stones over, so I’m about to go on a regime.”

The following year, Steve revealed that he’d shed over one-and-a-half stone and had a goal weight of 12 or 13 stone.

He told Mail Online: “I’ve been eating healthily and I’ve lost about one-and-a-half stone. But I want to lose another stone-and-a-half at least. I’m not there yet but I’m getting there. I’ve cut out chips, crisps and I no longer eat chocolate.”

We’re incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Steve Wright MBE has passed away. We’ll miss you greatly Steve. pic.twitter.com/m11mZc3XBy — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) February 13, 2024

Tributes pour in

Since the sad news of Steve’s passing, many friends and colleagues have shared their own tributes to the star.

Fellow DJ Sara Cox said she was “shattered” by the news. She told her Radio 2 listeners: “Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster, a really kind person, he was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family. I know my fellow DJs will all be absolutely shattered too.”

Meanwhile Jo Whiley said: “To be talking about someone that you saw only days ago in this very studio where I am right now – doing a tribute show to that person just does not feel right. There have been many tears. We’ve all worked with Steve for years and years and years, and it’s just very difficult to take in that he’s no longer here.”

