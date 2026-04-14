Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans reveals baby daughter’s unique name after becoming a dad again aged 51

Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans has revealed his baby daughter’s adorable name.

The singer, 51, became a dad for the second time last week after wife Kerry-Lucy Taylor gave birth. At the time, pop star Lee didn’t reveal any details about his new baby.

But now, Lee – who also shares son, Leo, four with Kerry-Lucy – has shared some information about the new addition to his family.

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The pair became parents again last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lee Latchford-Evans reveals baby’s name

On Monday (April 13) Lee took to his Instagram and shared a fresh update about his newborn, including her unique name.

He uploaded a gorgeous black and white clip that showed Lee, Kerry-Lucy and son Leo with their hands placed on top of each other. Then, the family slowly moved their hands to reveal their new baby’s tiny hands.

In the caption, Lee gushed over the new addition and revealed her name: “I get to love you, my wife, my son & now my daughter. Introducing our little Miracle…..Khloe-Bow.

“Kerry is recovering well and once again is just the best mummy. Leo has become an incredible big brother and already very protective over his little sister.”

He added: “It’s safe to say we are all besotted with her, she’s a dream and has made our family complete. Welcome to the world little one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Latchford-Evans (@llatchfordevans)

Fans emotional over Lee’s baby update

As expected, fans and Lee’s showbiz pals flooded the comments section with support. One person wrote: “No but I’m sobbing you’re a girl dad. Obsessed with your beautiful little family.”

Lee’s Steps co-star Claire Richards penned: “So cute.”

Another fan added: “Ahhhh congratulations to your beautiful family !! welcome to the world Khloe-Bow.”

A fourth chimed in: “Lovely name, many congratulations to you all.” Someone Lee proclaimed: “Congratulations to you all on your beautiful little girl Lee and Kerry and Leo.”

Lee and wife Kerry

Lee and Kerry have been married since 2012 and sadly suffered a miscarriage back in 2018. Kerry-Lucy was 10 weeks pregnant at the time.

“We’ve wanted a baby for so long. We did start thinking, ‘Why isn’t this working for us? What’s wrong with us?’ You doubt each other slightly, but luckily we have a very strong relationship,” Lee told OK Magazine in 2021 about how they felt amid other people’s baby joy.

He added: “We went through a time where all of our friends were pregnant and people were always walking past us with prams and I guess we hated that and had a bit of resentment towards them, which I know we shouldn’t but it was difficult and frustrating.”

Read more: Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans’ heartbreak following father’s death due to undiagnosed health issue

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