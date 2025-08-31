Claire Richards did not hold back when she previously recalled her rather X-rated antics.

The singer shot to fame as a member of the iconic pop group Steps in the late 1990s. And, in 2012, Claire put pen to paper when she released her bombshell autobiography, All of Me.

And packed within its pages, Claire – who is on Sunday Brunch today (August 31) – candidly shared her wildest sex confessions.

Claire Richards and hubby Reece ‘had sex anywhere and everywhere’

In 2008, Claire got married to her hubby Reece Hill. They are parents to two children – Charlie, born in 2007, and Daisy, born in 2009.

Before Reece, Claire was married to Mark Webb, a backing dancer with Steps from 2003 to 2005.

As for Claire and Reece, they first met when Reece was a publicist for Steps’ record company. And turns out the couple had a rather wild sex life during the early days of their romance…

Claire ended up ‘covered in bruises’

“Reece and I would have sex anywhere and everywhere. We were at it like you wouldn’t believe and when I look back now you’d never think we were the same couple!” Claire revealed in her autobiography, All Of Me.

She added: “We did it on a train once on our way to a TV show, in dressing rooms at gigs and TV shows — including Top Of The Pops, and in the car park of Hillingdon Tube Station — anywhere we could.

“Reece had a tiny MG sports car at the time and we even managed to do it in that. Afterwards I was covered in bruises from head to toe!”

The one-time Loose Women panelist recounted that they used to park their car on the next road to where her mum and dad lived.

Although there was no house overlooking up, the house that was behind Claire and Reece in their car had a big security light “that would be on the whole time”. She admitted: “I’ll never know how we didn’t get busted.”

