Steph’s Packed Lunch star Dale Bowes has died following his cancer diagnosis.

Tributes have poured in for Dale, who battled incurable synovial sarcoma of the left lung. He had previously discussed his cancer on the Channel 4 show.

Dale appeared on the show last year as a Lunchmate.

TalkTV star Gavin Wilson paid tribute to Dale on X today. He wrote: “RIP Dale!! A much loved Lunchmate of our @StephLunch @PackedLunchC4! Family!”

Steph McGovern also paid tribute to Dale, writing on Instagram today: “Gutted to hear that @mrdalebowes has died. Dale was one of our fabulous lunchmates who always brought so much wisdom and joy to the show, even in the middle of his brutal cancer treatment.”

A GoFundMe page explained Dale’s condition recently.

The page read: “In March 2024, we got the news we had been dreading. There were no more treatment options for Dale as he had become too unwell.

“Dale was transferred to the care of St Gemma’s Hospice and returned home.

“Within a week, Dale was placed on an oxygen machine at home. Dale continued to get worse until he was admitted into St Gemma’s Hospice on the 25th of March 2024 for end of life care.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch star Dale Bowes has died following a battle with cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

Dale had previously opened up about his cancer diagnosis on Steph’s Packed Lunch with host Steph.

He said during an episode in February 2023: “I’ve been told that current treatments will not cure [my cancer]. There is a trial that I am waiting for which could help me.”

Dale added: “If I deteriorate into a situation where I’m suffering, I think it should be the decision of the person who is going through that.”

