Steph McGovern bids emotional farewell to Packed Lunch as last-ever episode of axed show airs

Steph McGovern was in tears as she finished the final Steph’s Packed Lunch on Friday (December 8).

The Channel 4 show was axed after three years, becoming one of a number of cancellations the broadcaster has made of late.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steph’s Packed Lunch (@packedlunchc4)

Steph McGovern says goodbye to Packed Lunch

Former BBC journalist and presenter Steph opened the show by saying: “Today is our last show so we have got everyone here. Today is a proper family affair.

“It is really lovely to have you all here and everyone watching at home. One of the reasons I have loved doing this show is because it is in the North. We get to shout out about all the creative things the North has to offer.

“It has been amazing to broadcast live from Leeds every day. We have talked a lot of about the north, south divide, whether that really exists, what it means for jobs, transport and wealth and a lot of that being so London-centric. I want to celebrate the North today.”

Later, as the show was about to finish, Steph looked at the camera and said: “We’ve had a proper laugh doing this show. Thank you for sharing your stories with us and being part of this dysfunctional family. Before we go I thought it would be nice to take a trip down memory lane.”

A montage of clips from the past three years then played as Steph wiped a tear from her eye. Steph then said she’d keep the goodbyes short and sweet so as not to show viewers her “ugly crying face”.

Steph has hosted Packed Lunch since 2020 (Credit: Channel 4)

Packed Lunch is going off air after three years and fans aren’t happy

Steph’s Packed Lunch began airing during lockdown, with Steph hosting from her own living room. But in October, it was confirmed that Channel 4 was not renewing the show’s contract.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph’s Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

“We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target.

“We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph’s Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions.”

Meanwhile, fans expressed their sadness at the decision on X today. One said: “Cancelling Steph’s Packed Lunch is the biggest mistake Channel 4 have and ever will make, I only watch Ch 4 for it so I for one will not be watching it again.”

Another commented: “Sorry Channel 4 you have dropped a clanger there! Steph’s Packed Lunch was excellent telly! No idea what I will do at lunchtime now.”

Read more: Steph McGovern’s response to replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning before Channel 4 axe

Will you miss Steph’s Packed Lunch? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.