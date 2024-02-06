Stacey Solomon admits she looks like ‘an Afghan hound’ as she shows off hair transformation: ‘I do not suit it’

Stacey Solomon has debuted a shock new look – but she’s shared the news with fans that it’s not one she’ll be sticking with!

Famous for her long blonde locks, the mum of five took to TikTok to share her transformation with fans.

And it’s fair to say that pretty much everyone was in agreement with the star as she declared: “I don’t suit it.”

Stacey Solomon decided a fake fringe wasn’t the way to go and shared the news with her followers (Credit: TikTok)

Stacey Solomon news: ‘Maybe I should cut a fringe’

It seems the wife of Joe Swash has been shopping, showing her followers on TikTok a blonde clip-in fringe that she’d bought to try out her new look.

“Every time I’m doing my hair I think maybe I should cut a fringe,” she explained. “So I’ve finally bought a fake fringe to try it out. Here we go…,” she said.

Positioning the fringe on her head, Stacey declared: “That can’t be right, let me style it.”

‘Why do I look like an Afghan hound?’ (Credit: TikTok)

But even after she’d styled it, it still wasn’t to her liking. “Why do I look like an Afghan hound?” she asked.

“Oh god. Fine, looks great, I just can’t see,” she joked, with the fringe covering her eyes. “Hold on. I look good with my head up, but if I walk around normally…,” she said as it flopped back into her eyes.

“Oh well, that didn’t help at all. I just look like a hamster who needs a haircut,” she said.

“Well that’s it, the verdict is I should never have a fringe because I don’t suit it.”

Fans react

Stacey’s followers were very much on the same page when it came to the fake fringe. Some even offered their sympathy after they tried one out, too.

“OMG, I can’t be laughing that much so far away from a toilet,” said one.

“Love ya Stace! You do make me laugh,” said another.

“I’ve tried so many times and I’ve got about six of them but none of them look right,” said another.

“That was hilarious. You’re right – no fringe!” said another.

