Stacey Solomon previously called out her husband Joe Swash after watching him kiss pop star Emma Bunton.

Stacey and Joe are one of the UK’s beloved showbiz couples. Since getting together in 2016, the pair have gone from strength to strength.

And earlier this month, Stacey – who is on a repeat of Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue today (April 27) – revealed she once had to put her foot down over one of Joe’s habits.

Stacey was unhappy with Joe’s behaviour (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stacey Solomon calls out Joe Swash

In April, Stacey and Joe appeared on the NewlyWeds podcast, hosted by Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo.

During their chat, Stacey shared that Joe has a habit of “kissing his family on the lips” – and ordered him to “nip it in the bud”.

Justifying his behaviour, Joe explained to the hosts: “I don’t snog them or anything. I’d kiss both of you on the lips.”

Stacey then recalled an incident that involved Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Joe ended up ‘planting one’ on Emma Bunton (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Stacey on watching Joe ‘plant one’ on Emma Bunton

“He kisses everyone on the lips, by the way. We did have to nip it in the bud really early on because we were at Loose Women and Emma Bunton was on as a guest, and he went up to her and planted one on her,” she said.

Joe defended himself and noted that he knew Emma well enough to warrant kissing her.

Stacey then replied: “I can just about draw the line at your sisters, right, but Emma Bunton is a hard no! You can’t snog Emma Bunton!”

Laughing, Joe added: “It’s not a snog. It’s just a slightly uncomfortable peck.” Stacey was not impressed and stood her ground. She declared: “It’s too much.”

Stacey’s family heartache

In other Stacey Solomon news, the TV star shared her heartbreak earlier this month after her dog Teddy “became suddenly unwell”.

The Stacey & Joe star took to Instagram to reveal that Teddy might not “ever fully recover”.

Watch Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue on Sunday (April 27) at 7:00pm on ITV1.

Read more: Furious Stacey & Joe viewers split over ‘watershed infringement’: ‘Is nothing sacred?’