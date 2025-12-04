Stacey Solomon reveals she’s undergone ‘massive’ hair makeover: ‘I feel like a totally different person’

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s undergone an end-of-year style change, switching up her hair and feeling “like a whole new woman”.

The Sort Your Life out star has experimented with her hair colour over the years, having been a blonde, a brunette and a redhead.

She’s said she’s “so happy” to have had a “massive change”. But, so far, only one person has noticed a difference…

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s changed her hair from its usual blonde (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon reveals hair transformation

The mum of five posted on her social media earlier today (December 4). She shared a selfie of herself with her hair in foils, but revealed that she’d had a style change instead of just getting her roots done.

Stacey wrote: “So needed to get my roots done. So yesterday Penny came over and we got started. Then I had an end-of-year moment where I just wanted a complete change. So we went for it.”

She added: “I feel like a totally different person and I’m so happy to have a massive change. But it turns out literally no one has noticed! Joe hasn’t even said a word. Not even a little ‘is something different?’.

“My sister is the only person who noticed when I saw her yesterday.”

Stacey shared a pic of herself with foils in her hair (Credit: Instagram)

‘Oh well, I love it so much’

Stacey added: “So now I’m thinking maybe it’s not as dramatic as I thought in my head. Maybe I look the same.

“Oh well. I love it so much and I feel like a whole new woman.”

An hour later, she uploaded the results. “Here it is. Sorry I took so long – had to run out and get Leighton. I mean, you tell me, do I look exactly the same?”

She then shared two pictures in what she called her “soft brown era”.

“In my soft brown era. Really thought I would be brave and have a big old hair change. You know when you just need to switch it up. Turns out not one person in my family has noticed other than my sister when I saw her last night. So it clearly isn’t much of a change.

“Am I crazy? Does it look the same? Joe still to this very moment hasn’t noticed. Oh well I love it and feel like a whole new women. Love you @peneloperyanbeauty you made my hair dreams come true.”

Fans react to Stacey Solomon’s new hair

“Nope not the same, it looks beaut!! Absolutely love it!!” said one fan. “It’s so lovely,” said another Stacey Solomon fan about her hair.

Others said their husbands wouldn’t notice either. “I had the exact same, went from blonde to light brown. Who noticed? The postman at work,” said one. A second posted: “It’s def different, less blonde.. I’d notice but my hubby wouldn’t either.” A third commented: “Love it. Noticed immediately without reading your post……it is exactly the same in my house in terms of my husband noticing!”

“Love it, my husband only notices when he sees the bank statement,” another quipped.

Stacey ‘refuses to care what anyone thinks’

Her makeover comes after the star recently revealed that she doesn’t care what people thinks of her looks. The comments came during a recent trip to California, with Stacey heading to the Hollywood sign with a facemask on!

The 36 year old stated: “I’m just at the age of my life where I don’t care what anyone thinks. I just refuse to care what anyone thinks.”

