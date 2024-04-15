Stacey Solomon has revealed that her children don’t want to leave their home – but it isn’t Pickle Cottage. The Sort Your Life Out star has explained that her and Joe Swash’s new holiday destination has gone down a treat with their children.

So much so, they don’t want to leave!

Now, Stacey and Joe disagreed over where they should stay…

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s kids have put them in quite a predicament (Credit: Instagram / @staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s children want to live somewhere new

Filming themselves whilst cosied up in a caravan, Stacey and Joe could be seen grinning as they explained their predicament. The family had been enjoying a weekend away in a caravan.

Evidently, Stacey and Joe’s kids had had so much fun, they didn’t want to leave!

Stacey joked: “We’re still in this blooming caravan,” to which Joe agreed: “The kids won’t let us go home.”

“Neither will you,” quipped Stacey.

Joe swiped back: “I’m keeping her hostage.”

Stacey was faced with a further issue regarding her job. She said: “I’ve got to go on This Morning, in the morning. I’ve got work tomorrow.”

Joe admitted: “I reckon there is about 75% we’re not going to let her go to This Morning.”

However, Stacey insisted: “I’m going, I’ve got to go. I can’t just not turn up.”

Joe replied: “No, we’re staying here. We’re caravan people.”

We were supposed to go home this afternoon.

“We can’t live here forever,” Stacey urged.

Her husband teased: “I think we are going to have a good go at it.”

Stacey then said: “Literally, our kids do not want to leave.” Stacey penned alongside the clip: “Being held hostage in the campsite. They don’t want to leave!

“We were supposed to go home this afternoon, but the kids cried their eyes out. So we are staying on more night and I’m leaving them here while I go to This Morning tomorrow.”

Stacey Solomon has a brand new show

It comes after Stacey’s new show, Renovation Rescue, aired last week. The programme made its debut on April 10, with Joe and their kids also featuring.

The debut episode saw Stacey getting stuck into making one couple’s (Erick and Caroline) renovation dreams come true.

Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor Clemency Green has shared her thoughts about the series. She said: “Stacey has a natural talent for making a house a home.

Joe Swash made an appearance on Stacey’s new show with their kids (Credit: Channel 4 / Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue / Hello Sunshine productions)

“She is perfectly placed to show all of us that with a few clever tips. We can all have a go at DIY and make our homes beautiful on a budget.”

