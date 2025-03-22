Stacey Dooley ‘desperate to stay alive’ now she’s mum to daughter Minnie

TV presenter and journalist Stacey Dooley has cut down on assignments in “hostile environments” because of the way her outlook on life has changed now that she’s a mum to two-year-old daughter Minnie.

It wasn’t too long ago that Stacey admitted she’s “terrified” of death.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion – who won the show with boyfriend Kevin Clifton in 2018 – released a documentary entitled Inside The Undertakers with the BBC in November 2023. It explored the topic in depth.

And, since then, documentarian and journalist Stacey – on Saturday Kitchen this weekend (March 22) – has revealed she’s dialled down her intrepidness after becoming a mum.

Stacey Dooley avoids dangerous jobs since welcoming daughter Minnie

Stacey is still committed to exploring challenging issues. A good example is her new two-part documentary Rape On Trial, which aired this week on the BBC.

But she told Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe – hosts of the Parenting Hell podcast – that since she became a mother, she’s opted for assignments in less “hostile environments”.

Having a baby has “definitely changed the type of gigs I’m saying yes to”, she said earlier this month. “I was doing a lot abroad and, often, it was in really sort of hostile environments and I loved it, I truly loved it.

“But I did that through all of my twenties and at the start of my thirties, and now it’s just very different priorities and if it doesn’t work for Minnie, then I can’t do it.”

She’s turned into a hypochondriac because she’s so ‘desperate to stay alive’

When asked if she now considers her safety more, she responded: “Yeah, I could do with not [dying]. I could do with being around.”

She added: “I have to be around a lot more. Actually, I’ve turned into a bit of a hypochondriac since having the baby, because I’m so desperate to stay alive for as long as possible, yeah it’s wild.”

Hypochondriacs are abnormally anxious about their health. It’s a type of anxiety disorder. However, people often use the word in a more general sense to mean that they frequently worry about falling sick.

On the subject of parenthood, Stacey Dooley has been busy. Her new book Dear Minnie: Conversations with Remarkable Mothers came out on March 13.

