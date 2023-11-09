Inside The Undertakers star Stacey Dooley admits she’s ‘terrified’ of death

Strictly champ Stacey Dooley heads back to her documentary-making roots tonight with the BBC’s Inside The Undertakers.

However, after Stacey, 36, admitted her phobia of death, it would seem as if making the show wasn’t exactly plain sailing…

Stacey Dooley on her new death documentary

Talking on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 last week, Stacey spoke about her new show. It which will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm today (Thursday, November 9).

Viewers will get to see Stacey talk to funeral directors about the work that goes on after a person has passed away – from the people who organise funerals and florists to embalmers and headstone and coffin makers.

When asked about dying, Stacey told Zoe she “totally” has a fear of it, admitting that she’s “terrified”. “Totally. I’m one of those people.”

She then explained why: “I totally understand that I’m coming from a privilege here. I’m having such a lovely time I don’t want this to end. I’m so thrilled with everything, you know.

“I’ve got my gang, my family and a house. I just think I don’t want the party to stop,” she said.

She also revealed that she does get “a bit wobbly” talking about the inevitable. “So whenever we have to talk about the inevitable I go a bit wobbly. And I think oh I don’t really want to talk about it.”

Stacey welcomed daughter Minnie with her Strictly pro partner Kevin Clifton earlier this year.

‘Envious of people who have a faith’

The documentary was commissioned off the back of another film Stacey did where she went and spent time in a convent with “a load of nuns”.

While Stacey thought the nuns would be “quite straight-laced and quite rigid”, they were the exact opposite. “And they were so kind. They had such a great sense of humour and they were so sort of warm and tactile.”

I thought them to be quite straight-laced and quite rigid. But I had the best time with them.

She then said she’s “quite envious” of people who have a religion because if she believed it wasn’t really the end, her phobia would disappear.

“I’ve always felt slightly envious of people who have a faith because if I didn’t believe it was the end then I wouldn’t be as frightened,” she concluded.

Stacey Dooley: Inside the Undertakers airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm today (Thursday, November 9).

