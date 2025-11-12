Sophie Winkleman, the half-sister of British TV star Claudia Winkleman, has described the royal family’s lives as “total hell”.

The 45-year-old actress is a member of the royal family through marriage.

In a new interview, she has opened up about the monarchy.

Lord Frederick and Sophie married in 2009 (Credit: John Rainford / Cover Images)

Sophie Winkleman and the royal family

Back in 2009, Sophie married into the royal family after tying the knot with Lord Frederick Windsor.

Lord Windsor is the son of Prince Michael of Kent and his wife, Princess Michael of Kent, who was born Baroness Marie-Christine Anna Agnes Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz.

Prince Michael of Kent, 83, is a first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II, making him the king’s second cousin. Due to his mother being a cousin to Prince Philip, Prince Michael is also a first cousin once removed to Charles.

He is the younger brother of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and his sister, Princess Alexandra.

His son, Lord Frederick, is 54th in line to the throne.

Along with Sophie, Lord Frederick has two daughters, Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina, 12, and Isabella Alexandra May, nine. They are 55th and 56th in line to the throne, respectively.

Sophie attended the queen’s funeral in 2022 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sophie Winkleman on royal family’s ‘life of hell’

In a new interview with The Times, Sophie has opened up about life in the Firm and expressed her sympathy for the royals, who have had no choice but to be thrust into the spotlight.

“The more I get to know the royal family, the more I get that their lives are total hell and that level of unasked-for fame is a form of torture,” she said.

“None of them went on Pop Idol or something to be famous. To have that sort of blinding spotlight in your face from when you’re born, not knowing quite whom you can trust, not knowing if someone’s going to betray you, people writing lies about you the whole time, is just brutal. I feel for them all. I don’t think a life with that much scrutiny and pressure is remotely healthy, but they have no choice.”

The interview also saw Sophie defend the work the royals do, especially for charity, claiming they “work really hard”.

Eugenie married at Hampton Court Palace (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sophie on her marriage into the royal family

Elsewhere in the interview, Sophie opened up about her wedding day.

The ceremony, which took place at Hampton Court Palace, Richmond, London, was attended by Princess Eugenie.

The star joked that she was more focused on her upcoming move to LA for acting work at the time, leaving the wedding prep to her now mother-in-law.

“I didn’t know anyone at my wedding. I had my best pals there, but basically it was full of faces I’d never seen before,” she said.

