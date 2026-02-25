Sombre Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones open today’s Morning Live with frightening news: ‘A lot of people will be affected’

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones looked very sombre as they opened today’s episode of Morning Live with some frightening news.

The presenting duo had serious faces as they welcomed viewers of the BBC show to Wednesday’s instalment.

Helen and Gethin shared that a new crime survey has revealed some startling statistics about stalking.

Their co-star, Rav Wilding, then warned that “a lot of people will be affected”.

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones were sombre as they opened Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones sombre on Morning Live

Helen and Gethin cut straight to the chase as they opened Wednesday’s Morning Live on BBC One.

Gethin said: “With reports stalkers are using GPS trackers to harass people we will share how to know when one of these devices is nearby.”

When it was time for the segment, Helen and Gethin were joined live in the studio by Crimewatch host and former detective, Rav.

Sitting at the table, Gethin said seriously: “The latest crime survey in England shows that 1.5million people have experienced stalking in the last year. These are really stark figures.”

Rav replied: “It’s huge. Actually, if you delve a little deeper, one in seven adults over the age of 16 will experience stalking in some point in their lives.

“That’ a lot of people likely to be affected.”

Rav went on to talk in depth about stalking and how it is an “obsessive fixation” on an individual person.

Gethin then raised the topic of ‘digital stalking’, saying: “Unfortunately, stalkers are using new technology in a very intrusive way.”

He mentioned a newspaper headline that said stalkers are “weaponising” GPS trackers and AirTags to harass victims.

Rav admitted: “It’s a scary headline. A Freedom of Information Act request found nearly a 900 per cent rise in stalking cases that involved a GPS device.

“It’s obviously of concern.”

Rav Wilding share some ‘scary’ news about stalking figures (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s a new world’

Rav explained that phone companies have updated technology that will alert you if your phone detects an unknown AirTag that is following you.

He directed viewers to the Morning Live website where there are instructions on how check.

Helen said: “It’s peace of mind for your family. You might think someone you know or love is being stalked.”

She then added: “It’s a new world, there’s so many new things to navigate.”

Rav reassured Helen and Gethin that the Government is currently drafting an action plan to deal with digital stalking.

“This is a much more recent addition to previous legislation and something we wouldn’t have experienced a few years back,” he added.

