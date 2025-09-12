Inside Sheridan Smith and Charley Webb’s ‘fall out’ following ‘intense’ friendship: ‘A real shock’

Sheridan Smith and Charley Webb have reportedly fallen out, despite having an “intense” friendship.

Charley, 37, and Sheridan, 44, lived together, went on holiday, and even got a dog before their shock friendship break-up.

Sheridan Smith and Charley Webb’s friendship ‘at an end’

Following Charley’s split from Matthew Wolfenden in 2023, she reportedly moved in with Sheridan.

Charley and Matthew were together for years, welcoming their first child together in 2010. In 2018, they got married; however, their marriage came to an end in 2023. They continue to co-parent their three children, Buster, 15, Bowie, 11, and Ace, 7.

“Charley was living with Sheridan after her split from Matthew Wolfenden. It was no secret that they had a very intense and fulfilling relationship, but then Sheridan decided to move house, and Charley wasn’t really part of those plans. Charley grew really close to another actress – Wallis Day – at around the same time and they ended up drifting apart,” a source alleged to The Sun.

Sheridan relocated to Doncaster with her son, Billy, a few months ago, after spending time filming her current series, I Fought The Law, there.

Sheridan and Charley’s friendship ending is a ‘shock’

The source then continued, claiming: “It came as a real shock to everyone because Sheridan and Charley were inseparable at one time, even calling each other ‘bae’”.

It’s been claimed that Sheridan and Charley are no longer speaking to each other.

Charley is still living in London, auditioning for roles, and is reportedly spending a “lot of time” with Wallis now.

It’s also been claimed that Sheridan and Charley shared a Pomeranian dog when they lived together. However, the dog has reportedly gone with Sheridan up north.

‘Period of transition’

The acting duo reportedly confirmed the end of their friendship by recently unfollowing each other on social media. However, it appears as though Sheridan has since deleted her Instagram.

Sheridan and Charley even reportedly spent their last couple of Christmases together; however, Christmas 2025 looks like it may be a different affair.

“It’s definitely been a period of transition for Charley. Her family and brother (Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas) have been really supportive of her and she’s got some exciting auditions on the horizon. Everyone is saying the best is yet to come for her. She just won’t have Sheridan as her cheerleader anymore,” the source then claimed.

ED! has contacted Charley and Sheridan’s representatives for comment.

