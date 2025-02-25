Celebrity Gogglebox star Shaun Ryder has responded to his former Happy Mondays bandmate Rowetta after she claimed that he punched her.

The singer originally joined the band in 1990 and left in 1993. However, she returned in 2012 but announced her departure in December 2024.

Rowetta claims Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder ‘punched me’

Rowetta, who many will remember on The X Factor back in 2004, took to X to allege to her followers that Shaun was violent with her.

She claimed: “When I speak about Happy Mondays … it will always be true.

Rowetta continued to allege: “I’m not a liar. Shaun Ryder punched me, knocked me out & there were lots of witnesses & my son had to see me with a black eye! Don’t call me a liar threatening with defamation! Should have called the cops!”

In the replies, she added: “I have said nothing for years They should be thanking me for keeping it quiet and not calling the cops instead of calling me a liar and threatening me with legal. And I’m no servant.”

Shaun’s response

Following Rowetta’s post, The Sun contacted Shaun’s team, who responded on his behalf.

“Shaun is shocked and dismayed to hear of Rowetta’s claim, which is particularly hurtful as it comes from someone who, until she left the Happy Mondays at the end of last year, was an important member of their family.

“For more than 25 years Rowetta was treated with love and respect by the band, its crew and representatives. Given her claim however, Shaun has had no choice other than to place the matter in the hands of his lawyers.”

After her exit from the Happy Mondays, Rowetta was replaced by Bez’s wife Firouzeh. Last month, the band claimed in an interview that she was “clearly very angry about the whole thing”.

“It has turned very ugly, very quickly.”

