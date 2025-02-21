Sharon Osbourne confesses ‘biggest mistake’ she’s made with ailing husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about a huge error she made during her 43-year marriage with Ozzy. The talent manager has revealed that she made a major decision when it came to the Black Sabbath star’s career.

And it’s a decision that could have drastically changed his career path and even seen him on the big screen…

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about a huge error she made (Credit: Youtube)

Sharon Osbourne confesses huge mistake she made with husband Ozzy

Sharon appeared on the latest episode of Billy Corgan’s podcast, The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan, where she dived into her marriage and her career.

It was here she confessed: “Do you want to know the biggest mistake I ever made with Ozzy?”

“You’re going to admit to a mistake?” Corgan joked.

Sharon quipped: “I have several, Billy, we could be here all night!”

She then confessed: “[Ozzy] got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean – and I’ve never said this to anyone. I said no. Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?”

Sharon didn’t detail which role her husband was offered. However, the film franchise later cast Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards, who played Captain Edward, the father of Johnny Depp’s character, Jack Sparrow.

Reports claim that Johnny Depp also asked close friend and Beatles legend Paul McCartney to star in the fifth film, as his character’s uncle, also named Jack.

Ozzy suffers from Parkinson’s disease (Credit: Youtube)

Ozzy Osbourne latest

Ozzy is currently preparing for a huge farewell show this summer. Here, he will make his final performance with Black Sabbath and a string of the world’s biggest rock and metal acts.

For all my complaining, I’m still alive.

It comes as the star’s Parkinson’s disease symptoms have worsened in recent years, even leaving the performer unable to walk.

Ozzy has had various health issues in recent years and multiple surgeries. Discussing his current state of health on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard recently, he said: “I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive.”

He went on to say: “I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

