Seann Walsh in ‘dying’ admission after admitting to doing things ‘that don’t lean towards a long life’

Comedian Seann Walsh, who is appearing on Sunday Brunch today (February 1), has opened up about being shocked to have reached the age of 40.

The Welsh star, who celebrated the big four-oh in December last year, recently opened up about his past and gave fans an insight into more of his personal life…

Seann is appearing on Sunday Brunch today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Seann Walsh ‘didn’t think I’d make it to 40’

While speaking to The i Paper earlier this month, Sean admitted he “didn’t think I’d make it to 40, to be honest”.

Describing himself as a “hypochondriac”, he said he would “go to A&E and tell them I was dying”.

Seann continued: “I also did all the things that don’t tend to lean towards a long and healthy life. But I’m alive still. However, a lot of my contemporaries in stand-up look fantastic – and TV-ready – [while] I look like the main character of a rom-com in the montage where everything has gone wrong.”

If he were able to go back in time and give his teenage self some advice, it would be to have “a very long conversation”.

“One of the main points would have been stop [bleep]ing drinking. Believe in yourself enough to say no to the things you don’t want to do. Don’t straighten your hair. And save, save, save,” Seann added.

Seann shares two children with girlfriend Grace (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’m self-destructive’

The former Strictly star mentioned that he hadn’t had a drink for six years.

“People always want to know why you stopped. It’s only ever two reasons: you’re boring or you’re too much fun. It’s either ‘alcohol never really agreed with me’ or ‘I [bleep]ed a badge,'”,” he said.

Sean noted, “It’s been for the best”.

Also describing himself as “self-destructive”, Seann hopes his children, daughter Wylda Primrose, two and son Casper, 10 months, whom she shares with girlfriend Grace Adderley, “won’t see me even have a drink”.

His dad was a heroin addict, making him try to “cut that cycle” when it came to alcohol in his life

Read more: Seann Walsh on moment he found out news of his affair was leaked

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!