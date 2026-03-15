Scarlett Moffatt quizzed over ‘dramatic change’ in appearance: ‘Looking good, jabs?’

This Sunday (March 15), BBC One is set to re-air series 3 of Pilgrimage, which starred a fresh-faced Scarlett Moffatt back in 2022.

Since then, the Gogglebox star has been on a rollercoaster weight-loss journey, and recently stunned fans with a dramatic transformation.

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Scarlett Moffatt shows off new look

Last month, Scarlett, 35, debuted a new look on her Instagram. “Got a fringe, will probably regret it in a week,” she captioned the snap, showing off her new hairdo.

She was quickly showered with praise by her celeb pals and fans alike. “Gorgeous,” commented Love Island star Tasha Ghouri. “YES,” agreed Stacey Dooley. “Wow wow wow,” said a follower, and another: “You look beautiful!”

Dragons’ Den’s Sara Davies also gushed: “Omg I’m thinking of getting one! Let me know if you still love it in a week and I’ll my my decision based on that!”

Several fans also quizzed Scarlett on another change to her appearance. “You look amazing. How have you lost so much weight?” one person asked.

“Lost weight…Looking good…. Jabs?” speculated somebody else.

Scarlett Moffatt has been open about her weight-loss journey (Credit: ITV)

Scarlett Moffatt’s weight-loss

Scarlett has been open with fans about her struggles with her weight over the years.

Back in 2016, the star claimed the workouts on her fitness DVD, Scarlett’s Superslim Me Plan, had allowed her to shrink from a size 18 to a size 8.

However, she has since come clean, revealing that she had in reality followed a gruelling workout routine and diet at a Swiss bootcamp.

Scarlett has made it very clear that she regrets the move, to the extent that she even purposefully put on weight to discourage people from buying the DVD.

‘I think it’s just happiness’

As for her most recent weight loss, it appears it’s been achieved through far healthier means. In fact, Scarlett claims that she was not even trying to lose weight.

“Honestly I have not lost any weight!” she told OK! Magazine. “This is the mad thing, right. Even my friends yesterday text me saying: ‘Oh my God, Scarlett, you look amazing!’ Literally, I am the same size! I don’t know if it’s just because I’m happy, or my cortisol levels are down or I’m not as bloated or… I honestly have no idea!”

In another recent interview with Closer, she claimed: “I think it’s just happiness. I started therapy at the beginning of the year and I honestly think if you look after the mind, everything else just falls into place.”

She also credited her two-year-old son Jude with playing his part, saying: “I also think that doing things I love has helped – and making sure that I spend as much time as possible with my little boy, because that’s what brings me joy.”

Catch Pilgrimage this Sunday (March 15) at 10.30am on BBC One.

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