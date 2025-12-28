Gogglebox legend Scarlett Moffatt has revealed in a new interview that she sadly suffered a miscarriage after welcoming her son, Jude.

Scarlett, 35, and her partner, Scott Dobinson, had their son, Jude, back in June 2023.

Scarlett Moffatt on ‘soul-destroying’ miscarriage

Speaking in a new interview with The Sun, Scarlett opened up about welcoming son Jude in 2023, and why she and partner Scott won’t have another child together.

The star, who won the Strictly Christmas special a few days ago, spoke about how “loving” her son is. However, she revealed that she and Scott won’t be adding to their family after she suffered a “soul-destroying” miscarriage.

“We tried [to have another baby], and it just wasn’t…We had a miscarriage after Jude. It happened quite late on. We had told people [about the pregnancy], and we were really excited,” she said.

“We had talked about what life would be like, how they would run down the stairs together as siblings at Christmas, so you mourn the loss of that and the life you imagined. It’s weird because they weren’t there, but in your thoughts, they were. So it was really hard.”

Scarlett opened up (Credit: Channel 4)

‘It was really hard’

Scarlett then continued, saying: “I was lying in bed with Scott one day, and I said: ‘I just don’t think I can handle the heartbreak any more. I think we should stop. We’ve got Jude, so let’s enjoy him.’ Anyone that goes through that, my heart breaks for them, and I just think it’s so brave when people then continue the journey because it is soul-destroying.

“And I think it’s really strong people who can cope. It was awful on my body, too. So we made the decision to just enjoy having Jude.”

Scarlett and Vito won the Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Scarlett wins Strictly

Scarlett’s sad admission comes just days after she lifted the Christmas Glitterball Trophy on the Strictly Christmas special.

The star, who was paired up with Vito Coppola, danced a cha-cha-cha to Cher’s DJ Play a Christmas Song.

The duo received 40 points for their routine.

After being crowned winners, Scarlett gushed: “This is amazing! I feel like I should have prepared a speech!

“This is honestly the greatest gift that could have ever happened at Christmas. We’ve all just had the best time!”

