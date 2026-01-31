Huge seven-figure sum left to TV’s Sarah Greene following heartbreaking death of famous husband at the age of 59

TV presenter Sarah Greene lost her beloved husband Mike Smith back in 2014, and the popular Top of the Pops presenter left behind a huge legacy, as well as a vast fortune.

68-year-old Sarah – who appears on The Weakest Link this weekend (January 31) – and Mike were married for 25 years. They didn’t have any children.

And, when details of his will were published in probate records following his tragic death, it was revealed that he had left his entire seven-figure fortune to his beloved wife.

Sarah Greene and Mike Smith on their wedding day (Credit: ANL/Shutterstock)

Death of Mike Smith ages 59

After marrying in 1989, Sarah and Mike enjoyed many happy years together.

However, Mike sadly passed away in 2014 due to complications following heart surgery. He was aged just 59. It was claimed at the time that Mike kept his health problems secret from his BBC presenting pals. As a result, his death came as a total shock to friends and fans alike.

In a statement at the time, Sarah thanked the staff at the hospital where her husband had died for their care and compassion.

And, speaking more recently about the lasting impact Mike continues to make on her life, Sarah revealed that she’s convinced he had a hand in her meeting her new love. She recently said on a podcast: “I sort of know Mike is pulling so many strings in my life.”

But as well as pulling strings in her love life, Mike also made sure that Sarah was well looked after in the event of his death.

Sarah has remained in the spotlight, and has found new love (Credit: BBC)

Sarah Greene left £1m fortune by husband Mike Smith

Back in 2014, probate records revealed that the BBC Radio 1 DJ had a net worth of £1,190,284 at the time of his passing.

The records also revealed that he left his entire estate – after funeral and legal costs – to wife Sarah.

However, his estate would not have included any assets or property jointly owned with his wife. So it’s likely the sum she inherited following his untimely death was actually a significant amount higher than reported.

